Italy’s Enel has installed New York City’s biggest battery storage system, which it said on Monday will help power the Brooklyn area during periods of peak demand.

[...] NYC is looking to install 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2030 to help build a cleaner and more resilient grid and Enel said the 16.4 Megawatt hour (MWh) battery will help cut emissions by limiting the use of more carbon-intensive power.

Enel, Europe’s biggest utility and one of the world’s biggest renewable energy companies, said it had developed a 4.8-megawatt lithium ion battery system near a shopping center in East New York together with real estate owner Related Companies.

The battery is designed to support the local grid of New York energy company Con Edison when demand hits highs, it said in a joint statement with Related.