From Asahi Shimbun
A man who won an Internet auction for used hard disks soon discovered that he was in the possession of confidential and sensitive government information that he had no business reading.
At first, the man, who owns an information technology company, was puzzled when he found repeated mention in the file names of Kanagawa Prefecture.
But he was in for a greater shock when he used recovery software and found that the files on the hard disks contained mountains of data compiled by the Kanagawa prefectural government.
The data included everything from individuals who were behind on their taxes and the amount; documents considering the seizure of assets; documents related to contract bid amounts; rosters of employees at public schools; and even design blueprints for electric power plants and water supply works.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday December 10, @06:08PM (3 children)
The first question is: How did such diverse information end up being on the same hard disk to begin with? Seems the relaxed handling of information goes far deeper than “just” inadequate (non-)deletion of hard disk data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 10, @06:13PM
27 terabytes sound like it was probably a box or palette of hard disks ranging in size from 120GB to 2TB depending on how old they were when decomissioned. The key detail here is no one securely wiped the hard disks when they were decommissioned and they were then sold or claimed 'recycled' by an organization or individuals who didn't do THEIR due diligence in wiping them before reselling them to a third party.
I bet a lot of Japan's rivals in the region will have proxies bidding on these disk sales again if they haven't been this entire time, because this is exactly the kind of treasure trove an intelligence organizations routine fishing expeditions are made to collect.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 10, @06:14PM (1 child)
Was it the same drive? 27 TB is an awfully big hard drive. Especially for an old PC to have.
He could have bought a liquidated lot of multiple drives that came from various old government computers in different departments.
At the dawn of the year 2020 we would think everyone has learned these lessons by now. But nope.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday December 10, @06:37PM
> Please find the floppy disk stapled to this letter.
And what's wrong with that? So long as you only staple the corner, which is what most people do most of the time, the disk itself will be fine. Heck, even the edges are probably okay (for a while) so long as the disk isn't full. Which probably led to some people being really confused when every once in a while the data was corrupted because they poked a hole through a data-bearing bit of disk.
My favorite was the lady who couldn't figure out why her data kept getting corrupted when keeping her disks safely secured to a filing cabinet with magnets...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 10, @06:09PM (2 children)
It's cheaper1 to "liquidate" old drives (for incoming money) than to have them sand blasted (expense).
1for some definitions of "cheaper", assuming drives could never have anything sensitive
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday December 10, @06:44PM (1 child)
Yep. Which is why somebody should be sued into bankruptcy for failing to wipe the disks properly first - make sure the economic incentives are properly aligned.
It's not like it's terribly difficult or expensive to do the job properly - recording a single pass of zeros is enough to render the data inaccessible to any proven technology, though in theory you might still be able to recover data by extracting the platters and analyzing them with far more sensitive hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 10, @06:50PM
Is probably enough to 'securely' wipe actual high security drives as well. The odds of coherent data being visible after at least one noise pass that has time to sit before being zeroed is next to nill.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 10, @06:27PM
That data should have been spread far and wide.
Buy more used HDDs.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday December 10, @06:48PM
Unfortunately, some higher ups are going to see this story and make an extra push to destroy used drives and equipment rather than letting it be re-used. Not that destroying "modern" stuff (anything with blue LEDs) is a major loss, but unfortunately that winds up including everything "vintage", for which there is a good demand. Things like MFM/RLL hard drives, 50-Pin SCSI drives are in demand for people who want real vintage systems and run some kinds of software like they were meant to be run. And these sorts of polices wind up encompassing all hardware - that TRS-80 Model III *MUST* go in the chipper shredder because it *MIGHT* have sensitive data in it somewhere. Thanks assholes.
On the flip side, when you purchase a used drive, you might not like what you find on it. You could see things that might melt your tiny little brain. One should generally wipe drives before using them. If you have to retrieve drivers or application programs, do NOT look at personal documents, then wipe it and never admit to looking at it at all.
This guy was a jerk for recovering this data, but sadly there are genuine crooks out who would be happy mis-use such data. Ideally, those disposing of disks with truly sensitive data like this should wipe them first, but that takes time, power, and know-how.
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Tuesday December 10, @06:55PM
I once bought an old laptop at a University Surplus auction. There were a lot of laptops sold at auction that day, and the notice at the auction stated they all had their hard drives removed. This was in the era of the Pentium 4 laptop, but the one that I bid on was much older, I think it sported a 486 processor. I was buying it for almost nothing for my collection. It turned out to have a hard drive, with Windows 3.1, and a large amount of medical research data, with entries assigned to children by name. Obviously I just deleted it all.
The apes in charge don't always know what to do, especially when it's not the typical hardware they are used to being apeshit destructive toward. Thank goodness, because the most interesting old hardware sometimes eludes their gorilla scrutiny. I also once bought a SparcStation at that auction that had belonged to a professor. He had no password on his account and just abandoned it with his home directory, etc just sitting there.