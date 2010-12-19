Stories
Intel's Horse Ridge Chip Controls Qubits

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 11, @04:55AM
Intel Horse Ridge is a rather cool chip for quantum computers

Designed to act as a radio frequency (RF) processor to control the qubits operating in the refrigerator, Horse Ridge is programmed with instructions that correspond to basic qubit operations. It translates those instructions into electromagnetic microwave pulses that can manipulate the state of the qubits.

Named for one of the coldest regions in Oregon, the Horse Ridge control chip was designed to operate at cryogenic temperatures — approximately 4 Kelvin. To put this in context, 4 Kelvin is only warmer than absolute zero — a temperature so cold that atoms nearly stop moving.

This feat is particularly exciting as Intel progresses its research into silicon spin qubits, which have the potential to operate at slightly higher temperatures than current quantum systems require.

Today, a quantum computer operates at in the millikelvin range — just a fraction of a degree above absolute zero. But silicon spin qubits have properties that could allow them to operate at 1 Kelvin or higher temperatures, which would dramatically reduce the challenges of refrigerating the quantum system.

As research progresses, Intel aims to have cryogenic controls and silicon spin qubits operate at the same temperature level. This will enable the company to leverage its expertise in advanced packaging and interconnect technologies to create a solution with the qubits and controls in one streamlined package.

Intel's Horse Ridge Chip Controls Qubits
  • (Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Wednesday December 11, @05:01AM (1 child)

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 11, @05:01AM (#930960) Journal

    What if it was 2.5 Kelvin? Would that be warmer than absolute zero? Asking for a friend.

  coolgopher on Wednesday December 11, @05:33AM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 11, @05:33AM (#930967)

    ...security vulnerabilities in this chip? Does anyone have the low-down?

