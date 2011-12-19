The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) charged Russian citizens Maksim V. Yakubets and Igor Turashev for deploying the Dridex malware (aka Bugat and Cridex), and for their involvement in international bank fraud and computer hacking schemes.

The two were charged with conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud, and bank fraud in a 10-count indictment unsealed today, concerning the distribution of the malware they used to automate the theft of sensitive financial and personal information like banking credentials, as well as for infecting their victims with ransomware in more recent attacks.

"The State Department, in partnership with the FBI, announced today a reward of up to $5 million under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Yakubets," the DoJ says.

[...] Yakubets was the leader of Evil Corp since at least 2017, a Russia-based cybercriminal group of hackers that developed and disseminated the Dridex malware via large scale phishing email campaigns.

[...] "This is a landmark for the NCA, FBI and U.S. authorities and a day of reckoning for those who commit cybercrime," NCA Director Jones added.

"Following years of online pursuit, I am pleased to see the real-world identity of Yakubets and his associate Turashev revealed. Yakubets and his associates have allegedly been responsible for losses and attempted losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars."