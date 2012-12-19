from the worlds-first-commercial-electric-beaver dept.
The Guardian is reporting;
The world's first fully electric commercial aircraft has taken its inaugural test flight, taking off from the Canadian city of Vancouver and flying for 15 minutes.
"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Australian engineering firm magniX.
The company designed the plane's motor and worked in partnership with Harbour Air, which ferries half a million passengers a year between Vancouver, Whistler ski resort and nearby islands and coastal communities.
The recycled 62-year-old de Havilland Beaver seaplane is designed for short hops of 160 km or less, which represents the majority of Harbour Air flights. They're looking to save millions on costly maintenance and downtime. Harbour Air hopes to convert most of their airplanes after certification.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 12, @12:11PM
So it's mostly for short flights. 160km max range or somewhat less then 80km I guess if you want to fly back without having to wait for the recharge or swap batteries. It's not long enough for me to get to my office and back home again without a recharge. I guess flying 110km will be faster then taking the train 110km (not to mention there might have to be a few "airports" or landing spots fixed up). Which I guess brings me to my question -- is there going to be longer downtime between flights? Fueling up the gastank probably doesn't take as long as recharging the battery, or? Perhaps there is some system in place where you can just swap batteries -- that should be fairly quick. Still might not be as quick as filling the tank.