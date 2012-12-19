Using the System Usability Scale (SUS) in a major study published this week, Mayo researchers found modern Electronic Health Records (EHR) to be less user-friendly than Microsoft Excel. EHR got an SUS score of 45, which also ranks below GPS (maps), Amazon, and ATMs. At the top of the scale – Google search.

[...] The study showed that “SUS scores were associated with emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and overall burnout; as SUS scores increased, emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores decreased, as did the overall prevalence of burnout.”

It’s important to note that some specialties at higher risk for burnout rated their EHRs more favorably than those at lower risk for burnout. “This finding suggests that the relationship between EHR usability and burnout may not be due to more burned out physicians rating their EHR less favorably.”

In short, modern physician-perceived electronic health record (EHR) usability is lacking. There’s a lot of room for improvement in the way the United States electronic health records system handles data and allows data to be accessed and utilized.