Russian police raided the Moscow offices of a popular U.S.-owned web server over a Russian search engine giant's ownership claim of its source code, Forbes Russia reported Thursday.

Authorities raided Nginx's Moscow office based on a copyright infingement claim by Russian oligarch Alexander Mamut's Cyprus-registered investment vehicle Lynwood, Forbes Russia cited an unnamed source at the web server as saying. Mamut became part owner of Russia's 1990s-era search giant Rambler with fellow oligarch Vladimir Potanin in 2013 and bought out Potanin's stake three years later.

"We found that Rambler Internet Holding's exclusive right to the Nginx web server has been violated by the actions of third parties," Rambler's spokesperson told Forbes.

"In this regard, Rambler Internet Holding ceded the rights to bring claims and lawsuits linked to rights violations toward Nginx to Lynwood Investments CY Ltd," it continued.

Authorities estimate Rambler's losses from the alleged copyright infringement at 51.4 million rubles ($820,000), according to a copy of a criminal case cited by Forbes and other news outlets.