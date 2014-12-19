from the slow-roasting-grills-of-justice dept.
A federal judge on Tuesday roasted Arkansas' law banning makers of meatless meat products from using words such as "burger," "sausage," "roast," and "meat" in their labeling.
[...] Judge Kristine Baker, of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing the law while the legal case is ongoing. In her order, Judge Baker made clear that the law appears to violate the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment—as Tofurky argued. She determined that the state will likely lose the case.
[...] "The State argues that Tofurky's labels for its plant-based products are inherently misleading because they use the names and descriptors of traditional meat items but do not actually include the product they invoke, including terms like 'chorizo,' 'hot dogs,' 'sausage,' and 'ham roast,'" Judge Baker noted. Such misleading or false labels would not be protected commercial speech under the First Amendment, the state claimed.
But Judge Baker essentially called that argument bologna.
[...] She went on to cite a ruling in a similar case that determined that "Under Plaintiffs' logic, a reasonable consumer might also believe that veggie bacon contains pork, that flourless chocolate cake contains flour, or that e-books are made out of paper."
"That assumption is unwarranted," she went on. "The labels in the record evidence include ample terminology to indicate the vegan or vegetarian nature of the products."
[...] Meat and dairy industry groups have been increasingly working to try to limit the use of terms like "milk" and "meat" in other states and contexts as meatless and diary-free products continue to grow in popularity. Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, and South Dakota have similar anti-veggie-meat labeling laws. In Wisconsin, lawmakers have considered banning non-dairy products from using the word "milk," such as beverages labeled almond milk.
The latter issue led former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb to quip last year that "You know, an almond doesn't lactate." He said that the Food and Drug Administration is working on a guidance for the use of the term.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/12/judge-serves-up-sizzling-rebuke-of-arkansas-anti-veggie-meat-labeling-law/
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday December 14, @04:33PM (2 children)
I can understand a law that restricts the term "meat" but not broad terms like sausage, hot dog, burger, and roast.
Besides, I doubt people feel misled by the "meat alternative" manufacturers. Most people look for the meat-less products intentionally and the packaging itself often makes it quite obvious it is a meat free substitute for the equivalent ingredient.
Nobody complains about hamburgers not being made of ham.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 14, @04:52PM (1 child)
...hamburgers are called hamburgers because they come from Hamburg, not because they have ham. They've always been made with ground beef. Similar for other things like sausages, hot dogs, and roasts. Not similar that they come from Hamburg, but similar that they've always been made with meat. Trying to steal the names is exclusively an attempt to confuse consumers. The 'Impossible Burger' is probably the most overt example of this.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday December 14, @05:05PM
Yes, I know. That's my point. Nobody cares about Hamburg and the origins of the name. Do you think anyone is confused by it, or the "Impossible BurgerTM"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 14, @04:50PM
I propose a sentence of hard labour for describing something as "beer" when there is no alcohol in it.
As for "Fat free Greek Yoghourt": either its fat-free, or its Greek, but not both.
It sure as hell ain't "free" and there could money for lawyers arguing as to whether it is even Yoghourt - it certainly does not taste like it.
These products fall into the category of "Food with the food removed".
--
Never stand when you can sit, and never sit when you can lie - A Politician