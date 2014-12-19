Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Billboard is Changing its Albums Chart to Count On-Line Streams

posted by martyb on Saturday December 14, @11:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the count++ dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/13/21020836/billboard-albums-chart-youtube-vevo-apple-spotify-video-streams

Billboard has announced that YouTube streams will be factored into the Billboard 200 albums chart starting early next year. Video streams from other platforms will also count, including Apple, Spotify, Tidal, and Vevo, and Billboard says the change will also impact genre album consumption charts, like country, Latin, and others. Billboard's charts have historically been seen as a barometer of success within the music industry.

Original Submission


«  Online Forum Members Exploited Weak Credentials to Turn Ring Cameras Against Their Owners
Billboard is Changing its Albums Chart to Count On-Line Streams | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)