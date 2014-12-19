https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/13/21020836/billboard-albums-chart-youtube-vevo-apple-spotify-video-streams

Billboard has announced that YouTube streams will be factored into the Billboard 200 albums chart starting early next year. Video streams from other platforms will also count, including Apple, Spotify, Tidal, and Vevo, and Billboard says the change will also impact genre album consumption charts, like country, Latin, and others. Billboard's charts have historically been seen as a barometer of success within the music industry.