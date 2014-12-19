from the making-it-easy-for-fake-sites dept.
Google Achieves Its Goal of Erasing the WWW Subdomain From Chrome
With the release of Chrome 79, Google completes its goal of erasing www from the browser by no longer allowing Chrome users to automatically show the www trivial subdomain in the address bar.
When Chrome 76 was released, Google decided to no longer show the www "trivial subdomain" in the address bar when visiting a web site. This means, that if you are visiting www.bleepingcomputer.com, Chrome would only show bleepingcomputer.com in the address bar...
[...] According to a Google engineer, www is considered a trivial subdomain because "this isn't information that most users need to concern themselves with in most cases".
Many users, though, felt that this was a security issue, could be confusing for users, and is technically incorrect because www.domain.com is not always the same host as domain.com.
So is this a distinction without a difference or a real issue?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @04:02PM
Lying to the user is always bad. In this case, what Google is obviously doing is setting the stage for "helpfully" redirecting users to the places that Google thinks they should be. It's already just about impossible to avoid AMP (aggravating mangled pages) and Google has consistently taken steps, including AMP and things like the Google news frame or including other sites' content directly in their search results page, to force as much web traffic as possible to flow through them. Google will eventually "helpfully, because it doesn't hurt most users" start redirecting "foo.com" to "foo.google-sites.com" and then insist to the operator of foo.com that they must produce a Google-hosted version of their site, otherwise chrome users won't be able to access it.
And don't pretend this is just alarmism. Google has already done exactly this, several times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @04:07PM
in some cases it is part of a trademarked name that they are mangling without the owners consent. What if I WANT my domain to render in conformance with the RFC? Isn't that why we have the RFC to begin with?