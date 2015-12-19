In other words, what happens when a population suddenly stops taking fluoride in their drinking water, like Juneau's citizenry did?
Now, thanks to a recent study led by first author and public health researcher Jennifer Meyer from the University of Alaska Anchorage, we've got new insights into the subsequent effects.
In the study, Meyer assessed Medicaid dental claim billing records for two groups of children and adolescents aged 18 or under.
One of these groups represented what the researchers call "optimal" community water fluoridation (CWF) exposure: 853 non-adult patients on behalf of whom Medicaid dental claims were filed in 2003, years before the fluoride cessation began in 2007.
The other group was made up of 1,052 non-adult patients from families who similarly met Medicaid income requirements, and who made the same kind of dental claims almost a decade later, in 2012.
[...] "By taking the fluoride out of the water supply... the trade-off for that is children are going to experience one additional caries procedure per year, at a ballpark (cost) of US$300 more per child," Meyer explained to KTOO News.
Source: https://www.sciencealert.com/here-s-what-happened-when-a-city-in-alaska-took-fluoride-out-of-its-drinking-water
Reference: Jennifer Meyer, Vasileios Margaritis & Aaron Mendelsohn, Consequences of community water fluoridation cessation for Medicaid-eligible children and adolescents in Juneau, Alaska, BMC Oral Health, https://doi.org/10.1186/s12903-018-0684-2
From the precious-bodily-fluids dept.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @07:57AM (8 children)
This is so weak it makes me question the value of fluoride in the water... I mean comparing the dental bills charged to medicare per patient in 2003 vs 2012 and saying the entire difference found in an arbitrary age subgroup is due to a change in water fluoridation policy in 2007?
It is really difficult to even take this seriously, I feel like I am reading the onion.
Or, you are khallow. Kinda a toss-up. You never see a commie drinking water, do ya, Mandrake?
Or, you are khallow. Kinda a toss-up. You never see a commie drinking water, do ya, Mandrake?
Shouldn't you be busy coming up with some Trump themed ASCII art to spew forth into the interwebs?
Shouldn't you be busy coming up with some Trump themed ASCII art to spew forth into the interwebs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @08:17AM (2 children)
Based on your comment I actually read over the article (my first opinion was the same). Seems there is a bit more in the article and the researchers claim the difference is significant among all age groups. The time differences are IMHO not really a problem if you just take the amount of procedures changed, if you put the current price tag on that you get a reasonable indication of costs.
Let's assume the values the article mentions, 18 years times 1 extra procedure on average times $300 is $5400 per child (count a few hundred bucks extra if taking inflation into account). That's quite a bit of money that could have been saved for a few dollars.
My main wonder is though if all these children were brushing with tooth paste which has fluoride added as well and if that doesn't have a greater effect than the fluoride added to the water (I checked for my country (the Netherlands) and it seems they don't add fluoride as well, but there is some residual natural fluoride from the water source).
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @08:22AM (1 child)
They compare prices in two arbitrary years in arbitrary age groups without even properly accounting for inflation in the price medicare will pay.
There is nothing to take seriously here, it is GIGO. If they use the exact same method on a town that begins adding fluoride you will see them show dental expenses are greater after adding it.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @08:29AM
"between 1998 and 2008 the increase in the cost of dental services exceeded that of medical care and far exceeded the overall rate of inflation"
http://www.slate.com/articles/life/the_american_way_of_dentistry/2009/09/the_american_way_of_dentistry_2.html [slate.com]
I knew this was the case just using common sense (the price of anything the government pays for inflates far faster than CPI), but there you go.
This paper is written by retards, sorry. They have no idea what the numbers even represent.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday December 16, @08:28AM (2 children)
Americans seem desperate to cling to anti-science at any cost, and this is just another example. I know this story would bring out what's effectively an anti-vax loon almost immediately, as I remember SN demonstrating a significant membership of that group last time there was a story along these lines.
You're so willfully anti-science, you even deliberately misrepresent their findings. They didn't "compare dental bills charged to medicare" at all. They measured procedures done: "kids who were exposed to fluoride in their tap water had on average 1.55 caries procedures annually – but this jumped to 2.52" (Handy hint, the fact this is what they measured is also in the summary, but your fact-resistence is clearly Pro level and can glide past that ignorantly without even needing to dive into the article itself and ignore all it says too.)
What are the implications of higher numbers of procedures? Higher costs. They're just spelling things out for the beancounters and the libertardians who demand nothing sould ever be spent on anything. Do you never wonder why no-one takes you lot seriously?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @08:32AM
If you think this is science just because they collected some data and compared some numbers YOU are the problem. This is cargo cult science. No rational thought went into this paper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @08:36AM
"The mean caries-related treatment cost for the 0- to 18-year-old age cohort was significantly higher in the suboptimal CWF group than that in the optimal CWF group ($593.70 vs. $344.34, p 0.0001) without adjusting for inflation."
This is comparing apples and oranges.. You have to be so ignorant about what you are measuring to even report this result.