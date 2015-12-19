from the this-is-my-surprised-face dept.
Submitted via IRC for chromas
Windows 10 App Starts Showing Ads, Microsoft Says You Can't Remove Them
Microsoft displaying banners in the official Mail app for Windows 10 is something that we’ve seen in the past, but this time the company has apparently returned with a more aggressive approach.
If the original ad only showed up for insiders as part of what Microsoft described as just a test, the new version is displayed in all instances of the Mail app.
These include not only insiders, but also non-insider devices such as production machines. I’m also seeing the ad on my device running the stable version of Windows 10 version 1909.
The banner shows up in the left sidebar and recommends users to “Get the free Outlook app on your phone.” The weird thing is that the ad is displayed even if the Outlook mobile app is installed on a device where the same email account is configured, as I also use Outlook for Android and Microsoft Launcher on my mobile phone.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday December 16, @12:39AM (1 child)
actually it is too easy, i think they are exhausting us with awfulness.
the cloud, the telemetry, the backdoors, the zero day handoff endrun, slimy lateral power grab, tracking, fingerprinting, intercepting, data collecting,
kindof like mussilini is tweeting a hundred times a day, they are trying to overload us with awful features to respond to to keep our eyes off something else.
it is like there are x skeptical minds functioning on the internet in a given time, and companies now have the power to calculate exactly how to get to the point where everyone is occupied dissecting some or another bullshit, and in the storm of chaos, you can sneak some really big bullshit past.
and this thing where they are advertising something you already have, like warming you up for the great ads that have read all your email.
i for one find whoever is behind this, like, pulling these levers at HQ, to be some real wierdos. Jacking around with people's email programs for A/B tests, determining exactly how many cents you can earn to be able to beam something to several hundred thousand rubes eyes simultaneously.
https://archive.is/QBVQJ [archive.is]
https://archive.is/xXs6r [archive.is]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 16, @12:52AM
Our support for meaningful privacy protection through the Washington Privacy Act [microsoft.com]
Frontline: In the Age of AI transcript [pbs.org]
(Alastair Mactaggart [npr.org] and the California Consumer Privacy Act [wikipedia.org])
Court won’t reconsider DOJ argument in Microsoft customer data case [techcrunch.com]
An argument could be made that Microsoft is one of the most pro-privacy tech giants. Which says more about how awful the other ones are than how good-natured M$ is. And of course, even if they don't sell your information, collecting it can allow it to be leaked or seized.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @12:39AM
I'm sticking with Windows 7.