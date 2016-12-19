Stories
Celebrating 10 Years of Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System)

posted by martyb on Monday December 16, @04:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the nothing-to-see-here-move-along dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://tails.boum.org/news/celebrating_10_years/

In 2019, we are especially proud of celebrating with you the 10 years of Tails.

The first release of Tails, back then amnesia, was announced in 2009. Since then we released 98 versions of Tails, which were used more than 25 million times.

Tails is a Linux distribution. It has drawn upon several distributions that came before it including: Knoppix, ELE, Anonym.OS, Incognito, and Amnesia. It includes a full set of applications that are pre-configured to go through Tor.

Basically, if you want to use the internet and are looking for a distribution that leaves as little of a trace as possible of where you are going and where you came from, Tails would be an excellent choice. If you are looking for a recommendation, it was used by: Edward Snowden and journalists Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald, and Micah Lee for the discussion, preparation, and distribution of the leaked NSA documents.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Bot on Monday December 16, @05:25PM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) on Monday December 16, @05:25PM (#932912)

    It would be nice if tails packages were ported to antix, which has already good live facilities and doesn't feature the overly complex gnome and systemd, great breeding places for backdoors. A good result would require a lot of care, so it is unfair to ask the project to double its efforts. Some experimental branch should be fun though.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @05:30PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @05:30PM (#932913)

    Snowden got caught.

