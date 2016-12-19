Stories
Ads on Facebook are Spreading Misinformation about Anti-HIV Drugs

posted by janrinok on Monday December 16, @06:14PM
from the whatever-happened-to-truth dept.
News

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for Runaway1956.

Ads on Facebook are spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs

While many are focused on Facebook's unwillingness to curb false political ads, there appears to be another misinformation campaign going unchecked. The Guardian and GLAAD have noted that personal injury law firms continue to run Facebook ads making false claims about the risks of Truvada, a drug meant to reduce the likelihood of HIV transmission. Some float the specters of bone loss and kidney damage despite evidence that the risks of either are "not clinically significant," according to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

GLAAD said it contacted Facebook's public policy team and reached out to five fact-checking agencies, but the social network answered by pointing to a public ad policy page explaining why ads can be removed. In response, GLAAD posted an open letter asking Facebook to remove the ads, with support coming from 50 organizations, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Elizabeth Warren. The advocacy group is buying ads on Facebook to promote the letter among the LGBTQ+ community.

We've asked Facebook for comment.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Monday December 16, @06:27PM (1 child)

    by Arik (4543) on Monday December 16, @06:27PM (#932944) Journal
    So to translate, it appears a law firm thinks they have a class action claim, placed ads to get in touch with more class members, and the drug company responded by mobilizing their supporters to try and get the ads pulled. They're trying to get Facebook to judge the risks as "not clinically significant" but Facebook is not competent nor empowered to make such a determination. That will be the job of a judge or a jury, when and if the suit is actually heard.

    • (Score: 2) by legont on Monday December 16, @07:12PM

      by legont (4179) on Monday December 16, @07:12PM (#932967)

      Meantime, for good or bad, potential jurors are "brain washed" in preparation for the trail.

  • (Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday December 16, @06:29PM (4 children)

    by epitaxial (3165) on Monday December 16, @06:29PM (#932945)

    This bullshit has finally made the rounds to SN. These ads are your typical class action lawsuit against a prescription, nothing more. Some people did have bad side effects from the drug but the left has blown this into anti gay propaganda.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:41PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:41PM (#932951)

      These people are easily lead by corporate propaganda.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:51PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:51PM (#932955)

        But the drug was thoroughly tested on goats, where HIV originated.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:57PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:57PM (#932962)

      For as much as SN editors like to include politics on this website, isn't it weird how the post on the recent UK election has been stuck in the subs queue since last week?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @07:05PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @07:05PM (#932964)

        On a similar note, how about not seeing a single thing on reddit about that black anti semite shooter in New Jersey. If it was a white guy all the anti gun people would be crying and saying this was domestic terrorism blah blah. Black guy does it and nobody says a goddamn word.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 16, @06:54PM (#932959)

    Think drug companies sometimes push out dangerous products to consumers out of greed and disregard for public safety?

    Shut up, bigot.

