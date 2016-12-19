from the confusing-cost-with-effectiveness dept.
Picked via Bruce Schneier's Cryptogram, the story of a massive electronic vote miscount, luckily paper ballots were available
Vote totals in a Northampton County judge's race showed one candidate, Abe Kassis, a Democrat, had just 164 votes out of 55,000 ballots across more than 100 precincts. Some machines reported zero votes for him. In a county with the ability to vote for a straight-party ticket, one candidate's zero votes was a near statistical impossibility. Something had gone quite wrong.
The worse news:
The machines that broke in Northampton County are called the ExpressVoteXL and are made by Election Systems & Software, a major manufacturer of election machines used across the country. The ExpressVoteXL is among their newest and most high-end machines, a luxury "one-stop" voting system that combines a 32-inch touch screen and a paper ballot printer.
The good news was that the chairwoman of the county Republicans realized the numbers made no sense and promptly initiated an investigation. When officials counted the paper backup ballots generated by the same machines, they realized Kassis had narrowly won.
How many trees still need to die until humans learn how to do voting properly?
The company that had promised to give... Bush? the election a decade or so ago.
The surprising part here is there is still an apparently honest Republican out there, unless they realized this was such a sham win that it would result in bloodshed or a larger investigation they would rather avoid... Pardon my cynicism, but neither party has been showing their best colors in the recent past.
I'd highly recommend paper votes, due to the problems with electronic voting. Paper ballot fraud is much harder to accomplish than electronic voting machine fraud. Worse yet, you could get someone voted in, due to a bug in the voting machine software. Who in their right mind would trust something as serious as the governance of a country to paper ballots? Perhaps, the same people who might think it would be good to have ICBMs part of the Internet of Things.
https://xkcd.com/2030/ [xkcd.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
*I* almost had a heart attack when I heard this part.
Well, there's at least one *honest* Republican in Pennsylvania, perhaps the only one in the US.
Maybe it'll start a trend. I won't hold my breath.