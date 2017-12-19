Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Court Tells Facebook to Reactivate Italian Neo-Fascist Party's Account

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 17, @07:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the just-say-no? dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

From the Guardian

A civil court in Rome has ruled that Facebook must immediately reactivate the account of the Italian neo-fascist party CasaPound and pay the group €800 (£675) for each day the account has been closed, according to local media.

Facebook shut the party's account, which had 240,000 followers, along with its Instagram page in early September. A Facebook spokesperson told the Ansa news agency at the time: "Persons or organisations that spread hatred or attack others on the basis of who they are will not have a place on Facebook and Instagram. The accounts we removed today violate this policy and will no longer be present on Facebook or Instagram."

According to an earlier article:

CasaPound was founded in the late 1990s as a pro-Mussolini drinking club. Named after the 20th-century American poet Ezra Pound, who was known for his fascist sympathies and antisemitism, it claims to support a democratic variant of fascism but it is accused of encouraging violence and racism.

In a 2011 interview with the Guardian, the party's secretary, Simone Di Stefano, described Mussolini's brand of fascism as "our point of reference, a vision of the state and the economy, and the concept of sacrifice". Di Stefano ran for prime minister in the last general election.

Original Submission


«  ICANN Demands Transparency from Others Over .org Deal; As for Itself… Well, Not So Much
Court Tells Facebook to Reactivate Italian Neo-Fascist Party's Account | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.