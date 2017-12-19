from the just-say-no? dept.
From the Guardian
A civil court in Rome has ruled that Facebook must immediately reactivate the account of the Italian neo-fascist party CasaPound and pay the group €800 (£675) for each day the account has been closed, according to local media.
Facebook shut the party's account, which had 240,000 followers, along with its Instagram page in early September. A Facebook spokesperson told the Ansa news agency at the time: "Persons or organisations that spread hatred or attack others on the basis of who they are will not have a place on Facebook and Instagram. The accounts we removed today violate this policy and will no longer be present on Facebook or Instagram."
According to an earlier article:
CasaPound was founded in the late 1990s as a pro-Mussolini drinking club. Named after the 20th-century American poet Ezra Pound, who was known for his fascist sympathies and antisemitism, it claims to support a democratic variant of fascism but it is accused of encouraging violence and racism.
In a 2011 interview with the Guardian, the party's secretary, Simone Di Stefano, described Mussolini's brand of fascism as "our point of reference, a vision of the state and the economy, and the concept of sacrifice". Di Stefano ran for prime minister in the last general election.