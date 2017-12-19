Stories
MasterCard Tests New Digital Identity Service

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 17, @02:21PM
Mastercard tests new digital identity service - Help Net Security

Mastercard marked the first tests of a new digital service that has the potential to verify a person's identity immediately, safely and securely in both the digital and the physical world.

[...]The pilot program will test a new way for people to prove their identity without having to carry multiple documents. Instead, the model allows the data to sit with its rightful owner – the user.

It will activate a distributed model that blends information stored on an individual's mobile device and verified by additional reference points, such as an individual's bank or participating government agencies . It eliminates the need for a centralized identity database.

Mastercard's consumer-centric approach was outlined in a Principles of Digital Identity vision paper earlier this year and prioritizes privacy-by-design.

[...]Following these initial efforts, additional partnerships and pilots will be introduced across a number of markets throughout 2020.

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday December 17, @02:34PM (3 children)

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 17, @02:34PM (#933267) Homepage Journal

    It will activate a distributed model that blends information stored on an individual's mobile device and verified by additional reference points, such as an individual's bank or participating government agencies. It eliminates the need for a centralized identity database.

    ...based on TFS, sounds to me like it identifies the individual's mobile device, not the individual.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 17, @02:54PM

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday December 17, @02:54PM (#933275) Journal
      Probably by fingerprint - I deleted my bank app because they implemented fingerprints as part of 2-factor mandatory access. My fingerprints have failed scans for 15 years. Some people don't have ridges that are distinct enough, others the algorithm to generate a key or hash from the print fails because it cannot consistently pick the same set of features to use.

    • (Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Tuesday December 17, @02:54PM (1 child)

      by TheGratefulNet (659) on Tuesday December 17, @02:54PM (#933276)

      mobile devices?

      meaning, those things that we don't really own, certainly don't fully control, are always being attacked and have so many open vulnerabilities, not to mention that most devices do NOT get patched, ever, from the vendor, yeah, this is a super GREAT idea!

      I trust my mobile so much. (yeah, right)

      fuck off. still they have zero clue about security. ZERO CLUE.

      • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday December 17, @02:57PM

        by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 17, @02:57PM (#933279) Journal

        They don't care about your security. They care about their loss ratio and reducing it. If by enacting this program they reduce their losses by less than the rate it costed to enact the program, they win. Not you. They.

        Just like above with the fingerprint reader: They won't care if they lose 1 in every 1,000 accounts if they can show a positive net balance from enacting such a program.

        TL/DR: This isn't about you. It's about the profit of the CC company.

