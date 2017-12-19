Mastercard marked the first tests of a new digital service that has the potential to verify a person's identity immediately, safely and securely in both the digital and the physical world.

[...]The pilot program will test a new way for people to prove their identity without having to carry multiple documents. Instead, the model allows the data to sit with its rightful owner – the user.

It will activate a distributed model that blends information stored on an individual's mobile device and verified by additional reference points, such as an individual's bank or participating government agencies . It eliminates the need for a centralized identity database.

Mastercard's consumer-centric approach was outlined in a Principles of Digital Identity vision paper earlier this year and prioritizes privacy-by-design.

[...]Following these initial efforts, additional partnerships and pilots will be introduced across a number of markets throughout 2020.