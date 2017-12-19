Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bunnie Huang's Essential Guide to Shenzhen, Web Edition

posted by martyb on Tuesday December 17, @06:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the Which-way-to-Millinocket?-(p6V2Ew1M0sE) dept.
Hardware

canopic jug writes:

Famed hardware hacker Bunnie Huang has published an electronic edition of his Essential Guide to Shenzhen. The PDF version is now available for download free of charge, available under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. His book is intended to help non-Mandarin speakers navigate the sprawling electronics markets, Hua Qiang Bei, in Shenzen. It specializes in finding components, setting quantities and packaging, agreeing on payments and deliveries, and remembering the vendor’s location within the dense mazes.

It’s taken me a long time to get around to doing this, but here’s a link for a free-to-download copy of “The Essential Guide to Shenzhen”. The catalyst that prompted me to finally get around to this is the fact that Crowd Supply is now sold out (I think Adafruit is also sold out, too). Since the maps in the guide are now quite out of date, I figure it’s not worth re-printing the guide. Instead, it may be more useful to publish a link, so that others can swap out the map pages with something more up-to-date and have a swing at making their own derivative works.

Original Submission


«  Your Workmates Might Still be Reading that 'Unshared' Slack Document
Bunnie Huang's Essential Guide to Shenzhen, Web Edition | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Tuesday December 17, @06:11PM

    by EJ (2452) on Tuesday December 17, @06:11PM (#933340)

    "Hardware hacker" releases a PDF for you to download...

(1)