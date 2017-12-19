from the with-great-responsibility dept.
Kathryn Spiers says Google terminated her after she created a browser tool to notify employees of their organizing rights.
[...] Back in September, Google reached a settlement with the NLRB over earlier alleged violations of federal labor law. Under the settlement, Google was required to post a list of employee rights in its Mountain View headquarters.
[...] So when Google hired a consulting company known for its anti-union work, Spiers wrote a notification that would appear whenever Google employees visited the firm's website. The notification stated that "Googlers have the right to participate in protected concerted activities." That's a legal term of art for worker organizing efforts. It also included a link to the worker rights notification mandated by the NLRB settlement.
[...] Two weeks later, on December 13, Spiers was fired.
[...] The complaint argues that her firing was an "attempt to quell Spiers and other employees from asserting their right to engage in concerted protected activities."
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/engineer-says-google-fired-her-for-browser-pop-up-about-worker-rights/
Previous stories:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/12/04/0029250
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/11/26/1411249
Seems like a pattern of abuse to me. Just not necessarily by the employees.
Related Stories
Google has terminated four employees for allegedly sharing sensitive information after weeks of internal dissent related to the mistrust of leadership. At least two of the employees were at the center of recent worker protests in San Francisco.
In a memo sent to staffers on Monday, three members of Google's Security and Investigations Team wrote that the four workers were fired after investigations into their behavior concluded that they were engaged in wrongdoing.
"There's been some misinformation circulating about this investigation, both internally and externally," according to the memo, titled "Securing our data." "We want to be clear that none of these individuals were fired for simply looking at documents or calendars during the ordinary course of their work. To the contrary, our thorough investigation found the individuals were involved in systematic searches for other employees' materials and work."
Google confirmed the memo, which was first reported by Bloomberg. The company declined to comment further or confirm which individual employees were terminated. But Rebecca Rivers, who previously spoke out about Google's contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, tweeted she was one of them. Last week, a group of 20 Google employees in San Francisco protested the interrogation of Rivers and another employee, Laurence Berland, who had been placed on sudden and indefinite administrative leave for allegedly sharing sensitive information.
Google workers fired amid organization efforts file retaliation complaint:
Four former employees who say Google fired them in retaliation for their efforts to organize co-workers are planning legal action against the company. The workers allege the tech giant violated US labor law.
[...] The employees continued:
It's clear that [Google's] draconian, pernicious, and unlawful conduct isn't about us. It's about trying to stop all workplace organizing. Google wants to send a message to everyone: if you dare to engage in protected labor organizing, you will be punished. They count on the fear, the sadness, and the anger that we are all feeling to stop us all from exercising our rights, and to chill all attempts to hold one of the most powerful organizations in history accountable for its actions.
[...] Google denies that the employees were fired in retaliation for any organizing activity. "We dismissed four individuals who were engaged in intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies, including systematically accessing and disseminating other employees' materials and work," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company's activities."
Previously:
Google Fires Four Staffers After Protest, Accusing Them of Data Security Breaches
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @01:36AM (8 children)
You had one of the cushiest jobs in the world and you want a union? You misused internal systems. Get stuffed. Hope you like working at McDonalds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @01:45AM
She may have valid grievances. How do you know the sushi chef didn't put too much wasabi on her toro? Or maybe the on-premises dry cleaner chipped a button on her blouse..
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @01:46AM (1 child)
She may not like working with an asshole like you.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 18, @02:09AM
She will enjoy working at McDonald's right up until she gets fired and replaced by a Google robot.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday December 18, @01:51AM (4 children)
Using an internal system that is supposed to keep employees up to date to actually keep employees up to date. Oh, the HORROR!
Letting employgeeks (see what I did there?) know what their legal rights are when the employer tries to violate employement law? How so not Ayn Rand!!!
The original firing was targeted at people google thought would be the least likely to stand up for their rights because it would mean that 3 of the 4 would be outed as transgender. Talk about outdated thinking. Nobody needs to be ashamed of being trans any more - Google would do better to target consumers of goat porn.
But that's google for you nowadays - always failing to see the broad picture because doing evil is more profitable in the short term.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday December 18, @01:55AM (2 children)
Wasn't she fired for making a pop-up?
Regardless the message, a pop-up is a pop-up
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 18, @02:10AM
Wasn't she fired for making a pop-up?
No, she was fired for not running that pop-up through her manager's approval.
Other sources [engadget.com] suggest the popup is the usual way deploying notifications for Googlers and it was part of her job to make/deploy such popups.
So, here you have it straight from the horse's mouth [medium.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 18, @02:13AM
That's what they claim.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday December 18, @02:15AM
Comments to the corresponding story on the green site [slashdot.org] appear to have come to the following consensus:
Google intended this internal system solely to deliver highly urgent notices related to two subjects, namely information security and user data privacy protection. Even though the notice in question was mandated by the (U.S.) National Labor Relations Board, Google is in the right because the notice was unrelated to those two subjects and therefore should have gone through a different channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @02:07AM
Enjoy Hawaiian shirt Friday.
And the flair... don't you want to express yourself?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @02:11AM
