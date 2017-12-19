from the conspiracy-theory-or-an-effective-ruse dept.
Put the crypt into cryptocoin: Amid grave concerns, lawyers to literally dig into exchange exec who died owing $190m
A group of aggrieved crypto-coin investors want to exhume the corpse of a digital money exchange boss in a bid to find their missing millions.
Lawyers representing the out-of-pocket Quadriga CX punters have filed a request [PDF] to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to dig up and examine the body of Gerald Cotten, the deceased CEO of the now-defunct exchange.
In the letter, attorneys from law firm Miller Thomson ask that a detailed autopsy be performed in order to determine the exact cause of death for Cotten, who is interred at a cemetery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
[...] Cotten is the exec who singlehandedly caused the crash of the Quadriga CX exchange late last year when, while apparently traveling in India, he was said to have died of complications related to Crohn's disease.
How? He apparently had the only copy of the passwords for the wallets where the funds (about $190 million) were held. That was the end for the Quadriga CX exchange. It was later discovered that Cotten had already drained the wallets to personal accounts. Given the circumstances of the death and the handling of the funds, there is a question that the death might have been faked.
It is hoped the exhumation and autopsy will clearly identify the body as actually being that of Cotten and thus end speculations of a possible ruse.
Laptop of Crypto-Exchange Owner who Died with Keys to $137m Finally Cracked
Digital Exchange Loses $137M as Founder Takes Passwords to the Grave
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/12/16/dead_coin_exec_exhumation/
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
A cryptocurrency exchange in Canada has lost control of at least $137 million of its customers' assets following the sudden death of its founder, who was the only person known to have access the the offline wallet that stored the digital coins. British Columbia-based QuadrigaCX is unable to access most or all of another $53 million because it's tied up in disputes with third parties.
The dramatic misstep was reported in a sworn affidavit that was obtained by CoinDesk. The affidavit was filed Thursday by Jennifer Robertson, widow of QuadrigaCX's sole director and officer Gerry Cotten. Robertson testified that Cotten died of Crohn's disease in India in December at the age of 30.
Following standard security practices by many holders of cryptocurrency, QuadrigaCX stored the vast majority of its cryptocurrency holdings in a "cold wallet," meaning a digital wallet that wasn't connected to the Internet. The measure is designed to prevent hacks that regularly drain hot wallets of millions of dollars (Ars has reported on three such thefts here, here, and here.)
Thursday's court filing, however, demonstrates that cold wallets are by no means a surefire way to secure digital coins. Robertson testified that Cotten stored the cold wallet on an encrypted laptop that only he could decrypt. Based on company records, she said the cold wallet stored $180 million in Canadian dollars ($137 million in US dollars), all of which is currently inaccessible to QuadrigaCX and more than 100,000 customers.
"The laptop computer from which Gerry carried out the Companies' business is encrypted, and I do not know the password or recovery key," Robertson wrote. "Despite repeated and diligent searches, I have not been able to find them written down anywhere."
The expert, she added, has already accessed Cotten's personal and work email accounts and is now trying to gain access to an encrypted email account. Cotten also used an encrypted messaging system, but the chances of successfully reading the communications appear dim because, the expert has reported, "messages would disappear from the encrypted messaging system after a short period."
Following on from an earlier story about the Canadian Crypto exchange whose owner died under suspicious circumstances with the keys to $137m of customers' assets, Business Insider Australia reports that some progress has been made[*] Spoiler alert: the funds are all gone.
The case has sparked numerous theories, including that he faked his own death and ran off with the cash.
However, court-appointed auditor Ernst & Young was able to crack Cotten's laptop. What they found, according to an EY report dated March 1, the accounts had been emptied in April 2018, eight months before his death.[*]
[...] A court-appointed auditor, Ernst & Young, has secured Cotten’s laptop, home computer, USB keys and home computer. Using public blockchain records, it determined the digital wallets thought to contain millions were emptied in April, eight months before his death [...]
I'm shocked, I tell you. Shocked.
Did they think he has eaten the money?
Where's a wannabe banker with pockets full of box top stamps going to go? India's not going to tolerate some foreigner without papers walking about their country. Nor will any other country, where one could live comfortably, in this day and age let someone with shady funding and papers stay. Yes, America and Europe let random people in through their southern borders, but that deal is only for slaves. If a migrant should suddenly wave around 500 Euro notes regularly and buy a castle, the authorities are going to take great interest in him.