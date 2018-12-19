Stories
IFixit Surgeons Dissect Apple's Pricey Mac Pro: Industry Standard Sockets? Repair Diagrams? Really?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 18, @02:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
Hardware

martyb writes:

iFixit surgeons dissect Apple's pricey Mac Pro: Industry standard sockets? Repair diagrams? Who are you and what have you done to Apple?

DIY repair site iFixit has announced the results of its teardown of the 2019 Mac Pro – the latest eye-wateringly priced, professional-oriented computer from fruit-branded-biz-turned- kitchenware supplier, Apple.

And while the Mac Pro looks like [a] cheese grater and costs a lot of cheddar, you'll be delighted to discover it's no stinking bishop[*]. With PCIe slots galore, and modular RAM that isn't soldered to the motherboard, Apple's latest tower is delightfully easy to repair and upgrade, or so iFixit found.

The screwdriver botherers bestowed the Mac Pro with a repairability score of 9. That's pretty much unprecedented for Apple's latest crop of machines. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, for example, has a score of just one, with most components either soldered or glued in place.

In its teardown, iFixit commended Apple for the ease in which punters can open the case, remarking that some simple procedures require no tools at all.

It also lauded Apple's decision to use industry-standard sockets and interfaces, as well as its publication of repair diagrams and instructions. Both moves will allow owners of the ultra-pricey boxes to repair their kit without making an appointment at the Genius Bar.

Or, you could just purchase one fully-kitted out from the start for only $53,000. (Display not included.)

[*] Stinking Bishop cheese.

Original Submission


