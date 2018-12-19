Canada's biggest provider of specialty laboratory testing services said it paid hackers an undisclosed amount for the return of personal data they stole belonging to as many as 15 million customers.

The incident response, company President and CEO Charles Brown said in a statement, included "retrieving the data by making a payment." The executive added: "We did this in collaboration with experts familiar with cyber-attacks and negotiations with cyber criminals." The statement didn't say how much LifeLabs paid for the return of the data. Representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the amount.

The LifeLabs statement said that company officials have fixed the system that led to the breach. The company is providing a year of free identity theft monitoring and identity theft insurance. Affected customers can sign up for the help here.