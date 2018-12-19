from the blood-money dept.
Canada's biggest provider of specialty laboratory testing services said it paid hackers an undisclosed amount for the return of personal data they stole belonging to as many as 15 million customers.
The incident response, company President and CEO Charles Brown said in a statement, included "retrieving the data by making a payment." The executive added: "We did this in collaboration with experts familiar with cyber-attacks and negotiations with cyber criminals." The statement didn't say how much LifeLabs paid for the return of the data. Representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the amount.
The LifeLabs statement said that company officials have fixed the system that led to the breach. The company is providing a year of free identity theft monitoring and identity theft insurance. Affected customers can sign up for the help here.
How do they know it is not tainted in subtle ways, and thus useless? Did they keep lots of checksums? Backups to compare against... and thus useless in a different way?
Or how do they know that there are more copies floating around?
It's like if digital age began yesterday, and not decades ago.
