Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hackers Steal Data for 15 Million Patients, Then Sell It Back to Lab That Lost It

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 19, @03:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the blood-money dept.
Security

Freeman writes:

Canada's biggest provider of specialty laboratory testing services said it paid hackers an undisclosed amount for the return of personal data they stole belonging to as many as 15 million customers.
[...]
The incident response, company President and CEO Charles Brown said in a statement, included "retrieving the data by making a payment." The executive added: "We did this in collaboration with experts familiar with cyber-attacks and negotiations with cyber criminals." The statement didn't say how much LifeLabs paid for the return of the data. Representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the amount.
[...]
The LifeLabs statement said that company officials have fixed the system that led to the breach. The company is providing a year of free identity theft monitoring and identity theft insurance. Affected customers can sign up for the help here.

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/12/clinical-lab-pays-hackers-for-the-return-of-d

Original Submission


«  Satnav Watching Over Rugby Players
Hackers Steal Data for 15 Million Patients, Then Sell It Back to Lab That Lost It | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 19, @03:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 19, @03:23AM (#934082)

    How do they know it is not tainted in subtle ways, and thus useless? Did they keep lots of checksums? Backups to compare against... and thus useless in a different way?

    Or how do they know that there are more copies floating around?

    It's like if digital age began yesterday, and not decades ago.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday December 19, @03:27AM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Thursday December 19, @03:27AM (#934084) Journal
    In an interview aired on CBC 5 minutes ago, the CEO couldn't say if the data that had been stolen was encrypted. If it wasn't, your data is still out there.
(1)