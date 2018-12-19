from the labor-setback dept.
Employers can ban employees from using work email for personal purposes, including union organizing, the National Labor Relations Board ruled on Monday.
[...] Federal labor law protects employees' right to organize without interference from employers. That includes a limited right to engage in organizing activities in the workplace.
[...] Labor-rights advocates have long argued that this principle should extend to workplace email systems. They point out that email can be one of the most efficient ways for workers to contact one another and discuss workplace issues. And they note that the costs to employers from added email use is negligible.
[...] The latest ruling focuses on the casino operator Caesars Entertainment, which has broad policies prohibiting employees from using its email systems for personal use.
[...] The law merely requires that workers be given some reasonable means of communicating with one another, the board held. The law already protects the rights of workers to communicate via face-to-face conversations and the distribution of literature. That gives workers sufficient opportunities to communicate to satisfy the requirements of labor law, the board ruled.
[...] The board's lone Democrat, Lauren McFerran, dissented from the ruling, arguing that the majority had misinterpreted the law. She argued that property rights weren't relevant to the case because Caesars had already granted its employees access to the email system.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/trump-administration-says-employers-can-ban-organizing-via-company-email/
Shortly after Google staffers engaged in the largest mass walkout at any tech firm in the United States, the company quietly lobbied the National Labor Relations Board in the hopes it would roll back a decision that safeguarded the only way protesters were able to organize that action as quickly as they did: email. Unfortunately, Google's hope has become a reality.
https://gizmodo.com/disastrous-nlrb-ruling-adds-another-hurdle-for-tech-wor-1840491764
Google has terminated four employees for allegedly sharing sensitive information after weeks of internal dissent related to the mistrust of leadership. At least two of the employees were at the center of recent worker protests in San Francisco.
In a memo sent to staffers on Monday, three members of Google's Security and Investigations Team wrote that the four workers were fired after investigations into their behavior concluded that they were engaged in wrongdoing.
"There's been some misinformation circulating about this investigation, both internally and externally," according to the memo, titled "Securing our data." "We want to be clear that none of these individuals were fired for simply looking at documents or calendars during the ordinary course of their work. To the contrary, our thorough investigation found the individuals were involved in systematic searches for other employees' materials and work."
Google confirmed the memo, which was first reported by Bloomberg. The company declined to comment further or confirm which individual employees were terminated. But Rebecca Rivers, who previously spoke out about Google's contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, tweeted she was one of them. Last week, a group of 20 Google employees in San Francisco protested the interrogation of Rivers and another employee, Laurence Berland, who had been placed on sudden and indefinite administrative leave for allegedly sharing sensitive information.
Google workers fired amid organization efforts file retaliation complaint:
Four former employees who say Google fired them in retaliation for their efforts to organize co-workers are planning legal action against the company. The workers allege the tech giant violated US labor law.
[...] The employees continued:
It's clear that [Google's] draconian, pernicious, and unlawful conduct isn't about us. It's about trying to stop all workplace organizing. Google wants to send a message to everyone: if you dare to engage in protected labor organizing, you will be punished. They count on the fear, the sadness, and the anger that we are all feeling to stop us all from exercising our rights, and to chill all attempts to hold one of the most powerful organizations in history accountable for its actions.
[...] Google denies that the employees were fired in retaliation for any organizing activity. "We dismissed four individuals who were engaged in intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies, including systematically accessing and disseminating other employees' materials and work," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company's activities."
Google Fires Four Staffers After Protest, Accusing Them of Data Security Breaches
Kathryn Spiers says Google terminated her after she created a browser tool to notify employees of their organizing rights.
[...] Back in September, Google reached a settlement with the NLRB over earlier alleged violations of federal labor law. Under the settlement, Google was required to post a list of employee rights in its Mountain View headquarters.
[...] So when Google hired a consulting company known for its anti-union work, Spiers wrote a notification that would appear whenever Google employees visited the firm's website. The notification stated that "Googlers have the right to participate in protected concerted activities." That's a legal term of art for worker organizing efforts. It also included a link to the worker rights notification mandated by the NLRB settlement.
[...] Two weeks later, on December 13, Spiers was fired.
[...] The complaint argues that her firing was an "attempt to quell Spiers and other employees from asserting their right to engage in concerted protected activities."
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/engineer-says-google-fired-her-for-browser-pop-up-about-worker-rights/
Seems like a pattern of abuse to me. Just not necessarily by the employees.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday December 19, @05:09AM (1 child)
Organize on Whatsapp...
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Thursday December 19, @05:29AM
That should be really effective in the US...
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday December 19, @05:49AM (1 child)
Let's be honest here -- using your employer's servers, over which your employer has complete root access, is stupid if you are trying to maintain any semblance of privacy and/or secrecy. Not using an employer's email makes it much harder for the employer to: A) read your email (*), B) know who is involved (and ripe for a pretextual firing), and C) know exactly what countermeasures would be most effective.
(*) Let's not pretend that anyone will be using GPG or similar, and those are using such technology, aren't the knuckle heads using company email in the first place.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 19, @06:04AM
Well, I'm wondering how much privacy and secrecy these people were aiming for. The NLRB already dictated that the substance of this popup were published inside of Google's workplaces. Everyone was privy to the contents of the message, and NLRB mandated that it be publicized conspicuously. No secrecy, here.
For private and secret communications, I'm pretty sure that every Google employee has a phone, and they certainly have access to email outside of Google. All they need do for secrecy (for certain values of secrecy) is to form a group at Reddit, Twitter, or, OMG Facebook. MySpace is still around, although I haven't looked at it in forever.
