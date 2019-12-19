[...] Lawyers for Rivello, a 32-year-old veteran who lived in Salisbury, Md., did not respond to requests for comment.

Eichenwald's attorney, Steven Lieberman, has an arsenal of analogies he uses when comparing the assault to more commonplace violence. It's like anthrax in an envelope, he said, or digging a pit trap for a blind person, or like shining a laser pointer in the eyes of a pilot trying to land a plane.

"The fact that an electric impulse was used rather than an envelope for poison makes no difference," Lieberman said. "This is an issue of an assault using a new sort of technology."

Rivello's supporters — among them, neo-Nazis and white nationalists, including Richard Spencer — have also argued that the issue is about freedom of speech. But in an amicus brief to the criminal case, the First Amendment Clinic at Duke University School of Law argued such actions are not constitutionally protected.

"A brawler who tattoos a message onto his knuckles does not throw every punch with the weight of First Amendment protection behind him," the brief stated. "Conduct like this does not constitute speech, nor should it. A deliberate attempt to cause physical injury to someone does not come close to the expression which the First Amendment is designed to protect."