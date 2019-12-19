from the assault-with-a-deadly-file dept.
The case of Newsweek journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who on December 15, 2016 received a nasty animated GIF on Twitter which triggered an epileptic seizure (previous SN coverage here, here, and here) set off a highly unusual court battle, which is now coming to a head. John Rayne Rivello, the one who sent Eichenwald the GIF that caused his seizure, is expected to plead guilty to aggravated assault. The Washington Post reports:
The GIF set off a highly unusual court battle that is expected to equip those in similar circumstances with a new tool for battling threatening trolls and cyberbullies. On Monday, the man accused of sending Eichenwald the moving image, John Rayne Rivello, was set to appear in a Dallas County district court. A last-minute rescheduling delayed the proceeding until Jan. 31, but Rivello is still expected to plead guilty to aggravated assault. And he may be the first of many.
The Epilepsy Foundation announced on Monday it lodged a sweeping slate of criminal complaints against a legion of copycats who targeted people with epilepsy and sent them an onslaught of strobe GIFs — a frightening phenomenon that unfolded in a short period of time during the organization's marking of National Epilepsy Awareness Month in November.
With Rivello's expected guilty plea, the foundation has a legal road map for fighting back.
[...] Lawyers for Rivello, a 32-year-old veteran who lived in Salisbury, Md., did not respond to requests for comment.
Eichenwald's attorney, Steven Lieberman, has an arsenal of analogies he uses when comparing the assault to more commonplace violence. It's like anthrax in an envelope, he said, or digging a pit trap for a blind person, or like shining a laser pointer in the eyes of a pilot trying to land a plane.
"The fact that an electric impulse was used rather than an envelope for poison makes no difference," Lieberman said. "This is an issue of an assault using a new sort of technology."
Rivello's supporters — among them, neo-Nazis and white nationalists, including Richard Spencer — have also argued that the issue is about freedom of speech. But in an amicus brief to the criminal case, the First Amendment Clinic at Duke University School of Law argued such actions are not constitutionally protected.
"A brawler who tattoos a message onto his knuckles does not throw every punch with the weight of First Amendment protection behind him," the brief stated. "Conduct like this does not constitute speech, nor should it. A deliberate attempt to cause physical injury to someone does not come close to the expression which the First Amendment is designed to protect."
