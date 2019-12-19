Stories
I Created My Own Deepfake—It Took Two Weeks and Cost $552

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 20, @11:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the fake-it-till-you-make-it dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408

Deepfake technology uses deep neural networks to convincingly replace one face with another in a video. The technology has obvious potential for abuse and is becoming ever more widely accessible. Many good articles have been written about the important social and political implications of this trend.

This isn't one of those articles. Instead, in classic Ars Technica fashion, I'm going to take a close look at the technology itself: how does deepfake software work? How hard is it to use—and how good are the results?

I thought the best way to answer these questions would be to create a deepfake of my own. My Ars overlords gave me a few days to play around with deepfake software and a $1,000 cloud computing budget. A couple of weeks later, I have my result, which you can see above. I started with a video of Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress and replaced his face with that of Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner) from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Total spent: $552.

The video isn't perfect. It doesn't quite capture the full details of Data's face, and if you look closely you can see some artifacts around the edges.

Still, what's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.

In this article I'll take you with me on my deepfake journey. I'll explain each step required to create a deepfake video. Along the way, I'll explain how the underlying technology works and explore some of its limitations.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/12/how-i-created-a-deepfake-of-mark-zuckerberg-and-star-treks-data/

Original Submission


I Created My Own Deepfake—It Took Two Weeks and Cost $552
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @12:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @12:45PM (#934619)

    wow. that's pretty neat. also the "eye blinking" festival going on in the background, left and right, is a total sucess. whoever manufactured the device to dry out the air so much to elicit so much blinking should be commended ... also where is the link to yotube video giving primer on zeh secrit "sign language for eyes"?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @12:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @12:48PM (#934620)

    3080 Ti + new deepfake code

