Starliner Fails to Make Journey to ISS

posted by janrinok on Friday December 20, @06:31PM
from the keep-on-trying dept.
PiMuNu writes:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-50855395

The Boeing company is going to have to cut short the uncrewed demonstration flight of its new astronaut capsule.

The Starliner launched successfully on its Atlas rocket from Florida, but then suffered technical problems that prevented it from taking the correct path to the International Space Station.

It appears the capsule burnt too much fuel as it operated its engines, leaving an insufficient supply to complete its mission.

Starliner will now come back to Earth. A landing is planned in the New Mexico desert in about 48 hours.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 20, @06:43PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday December 20, @06:43PM (#934752) Journal

    https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2019/12/starliner-mission-shortening-failure-successful-launch/ [nasaspaceflight.com]

    Instead of an eight-day mission that would have seen the return of biological science samples from the Station, Starliner will now come back to Earth after just 48 hours in orbit and having not performed some of its critical flight test objectives such as rendezvous, proximity operations, and automated docking to the International Space Station.

    [...] At a post-launch news conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stated it was too early to say whether NASA would make Boeing repeat the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test before allowing people to fly on the Crew Flight Test.

    The Administrator said that while he would not rule out the possibility of a second, uncrewed Orbital Flight Test, he would also not commit to such a proposal at this time, noting that Boeing and NASA will have to review the cause of the software issue and evaluate the impact the fix to that software might have on Starliner’s overall certification for flight thus far.

    [...] Despite no longer being able to reach the International Space Station, NASA and Boeing are hopeful that Starliner will still be able to demonstrate some of its fine-tune maneuvering capabilities while on orbit.

    The hope from Boeing – at this point – is that Starliner would be able to demonstrate enough automated rendezvous system capability to convince NASA that a repeat of the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test is not necessary before proceeding to crew flights.

    https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=43958.msg2027851#msg2027851 [nasaspaceflight.com]

    Boeing privilege at work?

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday December 20, @06:51PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 20, @06:51PM (#934756) Journal

    Pondering . . . if failure for Boeing were to be nominal . . .

    Then it wouldn't be necessary to say anything was off-nominal. You could say everything is nominal . . . unless Boeing does something that succeeds.

    That said, I would like the US to have more than one way to put humans into space, alive, and bring them back. I'm just becoming less of a fan of "old space". Especially fueled by SLS.

    --
    My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.
