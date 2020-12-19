19/12/20/1551253 story
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-50855395
The Boeing company is going to have to cut short the uncrewed demonstration flight of its new astronaut capsule.
The Starliner launched successfully on its Atlas rocket from Florida, but then suffered technical problems that prevented it from taking the correct path to the International Space Station.
It appears the capsule burnt too much fuel as it operated its engines, leaving an insufficient supply to complete its mission.
Starliner will now come back to Earth. A landing is planned in the New Mexico desert in about 48 hours.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 20, @06:43PM
Boeing privilege at work?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday December 20, @06:51PM
Pondering . . . if failure for Boeing were to be nominal . . .
Then it wouldn't be necessary to say anything was off-nominal. You could say everything is nominal . . . unless Boeing does something that succeeds.
That said, I would like the US to have more than one way to put humans into space, alive, and bring them back. I'm just becoming less of a fan of "old space". Especially fueled by SLS.
