from the ♫[Muzak]♫ dept.
Our research focuses on the structure and incentives of various customer service centers to explain why consumers perpetually experience hassles when seeking refunds.
What we found is not encouraging.
Many complaint processes are actually designed to help companies retain profits by limiting the number of customers who can successfully resolve their complaints.
The best strategy to resolve your complaint is to instantly go hyper-nuclear.
