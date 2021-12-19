US convenience store Wawa said on Thursday that it recently discovered malware that skimmed customers' payment card data at just about all of its 850 stores.

[...]The malware collected payment card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names from payment cards used at "potentially all Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers." The advisory didn't say how many customers or cards were affected. The malware didn't access debit card PINs, credit card CVV2 numbers, or driver license data used to verify age-restricted purchases. Information processed by in-store ATMs was also not affected. The company has hired an outside forensics firm to investigate the infection.

[...]People who have used payment cards at a Wawa location should pay close attention to billing statements over the past eight months. It's always a good idea to regularly review credit reports as well. Wawa said it will provide one year of identity-theft protection and credit monitoring from credit-reporting service Experian at no charge. Thursday's disclosure lists other steps card holders can take.