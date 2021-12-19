In the world of physics, nothing gets the blood flowing like the thought that a new particle has been discovered.

[...]This result has been cooking for quite some time. The first experimental results date back to 2015, with publication in 2016.

[...]The paper really got the juices flowing. Theorists jumped on the result so fast they inadvertently broke special relativity.

[...]The theory situation is even more of a mess. It is always possible to extend our models of the Universe to include new particles, including new bosons and new forces. But, it isn't good enough to match a single experimental result. You have to match all of them.

[...]So, why did this story flare back up again? A new paper, by the same scientists that published the beryllium results. This time, they measured electron-positron emissions from excited helium. Same experiment, different atom, but the same 17MeV boson was found.

The new result is pretty strong evidence.

[...]If they find the boson, then, great, they've won plaudits for someone else. But, if that gun doesn't smoke, there will be a long and painful search for what makes the original experiment different from the rest.

