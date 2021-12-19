from the pink-is-good dept.
Saccharin received a bad rap after studies in the 1970s linked consumption of large amounts of the artificial sweetener to bladder cancer in laboratory rats. Later, research revealed that these findings were not relevant to people. And in a complete turnabout, recent studies indicate that saccharin can actually kill human cancer cells. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Medicinal Chemistry have made artificial sweetener derivatives that show improved activity against two tumor-associated enzymes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @09:22PM
I read websites that claim Aspartame can be used to kill ants assuming they take it. I also read claims on other websites that they don't always take it and they can sometimes tell the difference between aspartame and real sugar. Different sites say different things and it's not clear.
Aspartame breaks down to methanol which breaks down to formaldehyde which can be mutagenic.
I wonder if Saccharin has any byproducts? I noticed the Wikipedia article says
"It is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saccharin [wikipedia.org]
If it has a bitter aftertaste is that because it broke down into or reacted with something else?
"Saccharin can be used to prepare exclusively disubstituted amines from alkyl halides via a nucleophilic substitution,[40] followed by a Gabriel synthesis."
Not sure this sounds relevant here though.
Perhaps Saccarine can sometimes, but not always, trick the cancer cells into thinking it's a nutrient when it's not similar to how aspartame can maybe sometimes trick ants into thinking it's sugar when it's not. Maybe in the absence of alternative nutrients it's more effective.