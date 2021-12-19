19/12/21/027249 story
from the a-rose-by-any-other-name.... dept.
Lyft's algorithm is trying to block people with names like 'Dick,' 'Finger,' and 'Cummings':
'My last name really is 'Cocks'. How would you like me to proceed?'
Lyft is flagging people with names its algorithm thinks are inappropriate, like "Dick," "Finger," and "Cummings." The ride-hail company is sending messages to these users telling them their names don't align with its community guidelines, and are being directed to change their name or get booted from the service.
Naturally, this is creating some consternation among people with, shall we say, delicate-sounding names.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday December 21, @09:29AM (2 children)
The obvious answer: Don't use Lyft. Also, don't recommend Lyft to others.
I also don't get what's delicate with “finger”. I have several of them on each of my hands. I use that word when speaking of them, and no one ever objected to it. Indeed, if I hear the word, those hand appendages are what I think about.
I guess whoever invented those rules will also freak out if offered finger food. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday December 21, @09:52AM (1 child)
The obvious answer: Don't use Lyft. Also, don't recommend Lyft to others.
The other obvious answer - for those whose chosen name it is - is to call themselves Richard, which would be factually correct and good enough to get a shitty Lyft ride.
For those who are getting filtered based on their last names (which they can't change, obviously), to Lyft's credit, they probably farm out the filtering to Google like everybody else.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 21, @10:05AM
Dick may or may not be a chosen name for someone who is named Richard. Someone may have thought it cute to name their child "Dick".
"Jimmy", in my mind, has always been a nick name for James. I was introduced to Jimmy a few years ago, and I asked him if his name were James. His reply was, "No, my name is Jimmy!". I've also met a Willy. Not an endearment for William, but that is his legal name.
Times are changing, and not just due to demographics.
