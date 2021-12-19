'My last name really is 'Cocks'. How would you like me to proceed?'

Lyft is flagging people with names its algorithm thinks are inappropriate, like "Dick," "Finger," and "Cummings." The ride-hail company is sending messages to these users telling them their names don't align with its community guidelines, and are being directed to change their name or get booted from the service.

Naturally, this is creating some consternation among people with, shall we say, delicate-sounding names.