Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Robocall-Crushing TRACED Act Passes Senate and Heads to Oval Office

posted by martyb on Saturday December 21, @11:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the can-it-block-political-calls? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for chromas:

[Ed note: TRACED Act == Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act.]

Robocall-crushing TRACED act passes Senate and heads to Oval Office – TechCrunch:

Somehow during all the partisan furor of the last few days, the Senate found a moment to vote some bipartisan legislation into law — presuming, of course, it survives the president’s desk. The TRACED act pushes carriers to kill robocalls before they ring, and gives the FCC some extra juice to pursue the wicked ones perpetrating them.

[...] Unlike many things called bipartisan, this one really is. Two different versions of the bill originated in the House and Senate and were passed individually with overwhelming majorities. The pertinent committees put their heads together and created a unified version of the bill they could both live with. Amazingly, that was just last month, and now the bill is off to the White House for the Executive signature.

You can read a summary of what the bill does here...

The version of the bill approved by the US Senate is available on-line.

Original Submission


«  Lyft's Algorithm is Trying to Block People With Names Like ‘Dick,’ ‘Finger,’ and ‘Cummings’
Robocall-Crushing TRACED Act Passes Senate and Heads to Oval Office | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.