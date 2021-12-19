U.S. Justice Department and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and Sprint (S.N), the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers.
A group of state attorneys general has asked a judge to stop the $26 billion deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers. The case is being heard in federal court in New York and could wrap up on Friday.
In their filing, the Justice Department and FCC argued that if the states, led by New York and California, succeed in killing the deal the end result will be that rural areas of the United States will be slower to get access to 5G, the next generation of wireless.
“Specifically, T-Mobile has committed to providing 5G coverage to 85% of the rural population within three years, and 90% of the rural population within six years,” the agencies said in the filing.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 22, @03:47PM
This is a perfectly legitimate reason to hate on him. Like President Grant before him, he gives power away to corrupt SOB's like Ajit Pai.
#censureAltstarchus
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 22, @03:47PM (2 children)
Fuck em. If they weren't going to do it anyway, they can just lose out on the business of everyone who expects their phone to fucking work while they're anywhere but a major city. Getting rid of competition that causes lower prices and better service the entire time it exists for a one-time promise is either fucking retarded as shit or corrupt as all hell.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 22, @03:57PM (1 child)
Maybe it's both retarded, and corrupt? Not once have the telcos delivered on a single promise in regards to rural areas. Only when goaded by cities, counties, and small companies do they move to expand the crappy coverage they offer. The telcos would be perfectly happy to never invest another dime in infrastructure, while blocking small towns from building their own. A lot of politicians are too fucking stupid to look at the telco's track records, and just as many are taking payoffs form all those "lobbyists" in Washington. I'm sure there's a lot of overlap where the politicians are both retarded and corrupt.
#censureAltstarchus
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 22, @04:18PM
Possible but I was speaking of the individual decision. That really has to be one or the other on an individual basis. They either vote for it because they think it's a good idea or they think it's a shitty idea and vote for it because they were paid. Yes, it's possible they thought it was a good idea and got paid but I don't particularly care if lobbyists get scammed. It's not a type of corruption I give a damn about.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.