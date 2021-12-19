A bust-up between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration, the US regulator, has backed the aviation giant into a corner over the future of its 737 Max aircraft.

The aerospace group said last week that it would halt production of the plane in January after the FAA refused to authorise its return to service until 2020. The Max was grounded around the world in March following two fatal crashes, blamed on new anti-stall software, that claimed 346 lives.

Sandy Morris, an aerospace analyst at Jefferies, said the FAA's tougher stance with Boeing and its refusal to rush the plane back into service suggested the Max would not be approved until summer at the earliest.

"My guess is that it's at least another six months [until certification] and may even be longer. It could be a year. If there were another incident, Boeing would be toast. So it feels like it's going to get done properly."