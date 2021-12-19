from the pushed-too-hard dept.
Pressure on FAA to approve its 737 Max jets backfires for Boeing:
A bust-up between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration, the US regulator, has backed the aviation giant into a corner over the future of its 737 Max aircraft.
The aerospace group said last week that it would halt production of the plane in January after the FAA refused to authorise its return to service until 2020. The Max was grounded around the world in March following two fatal crashes, blamed on new anti-stall software, that claimed 346 lives.
Sandy Morris, an aerospace analyst at Jefferies, said the FAA's tougher stance with Boeing and its refusal to rush the plane back into service suggested the Max would not be approved until summer at the earliest.
"My guess is that it's at least another six months [until certification] and may even be longer. It could be a year. If there were another incident, Boeing would be toast. So it feels like it's going to get done properly."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday December 22, @11:04PM (2 children)
If there were another incident, Boeing would be toast.
Under the old bastards from the McDonnell Douglas merger, Boeing is toast as far as the civilian market is concerned. Won't stop bonuses and golden parachutes and *get out of jail free* cards though. Defense contracts and government bailouts will keep them alive and well also.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday December 22, @11:08PM
Their stock took a 5% hit. That oughta be punishment enough let them off the hook ok?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @11:19PM
Fatal crashes, Starliner in the wrong orbit but at least the important checkbox is done. [boeing.com] I wonder what flavor crayons their design engineers use?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 22, @11:07PM (2 children)
In view of all the screwups surrounding this craft in particular, and Boeing in general, they have the chutzpah to try pressuring the FAA? They have no shame, at all, do they? At least the FAA knows that they screwed up with their first-time approval, and they do NOT want to be caught doing it again!!
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday December 22, @11:49PM
Is there some "too big to fail" going on?
(for those who don't understand, in 2008-ish when the mortgage pyramid scheme went bust and major banks, investment firms, and financial conglomerates were failing, top US economists believed it would result in massive disaster. Some were allowed to fail, but most were given huge cash bailouts, and the line was they were "too big to fail", meaning, we can't let them fail or it's too much damage to the economy.)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday December 22, @11:51PM
There is a parallel with this situation and the FBI/FISA situation. The FAA approval process did Boeing's bidding without question, just as the FISA courts did the FBI's bidding without question.
Then it was revealed that Boeing and the FBI both seriously fucked up, prompting the FAA and FISA courts to cover their own asses by accusing Boeing/FBI of feeding them incomplete information. All four of those parties are guilty as fuck, but the two with more leverage are understandably throwing their less powerful counterparts under the bus.
Now FAA approvals and FISA courts are going to start being difficult, maybe even requesting audits of past requests, and only because they were forced into doing the due dilligance they should have performed in the first place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @11:18PM (1 child)
Boeing is fucked. The smart move would be to change their name to AirX and hope that people confuse it with a Musk company.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @11:30PM
AirBust.