The Aesthetically Ideal Position of the Nipple–Areola Complex on the Breast

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 23, @03:54AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5030227/

Several studies have attempted to identify an objective description of the aesthetically ideal breast, but they have all suffered in their reliability because of having several intrinsic limitations. It is therefore essential to design a template of ideal breast features in order to predict and evaluate aesthetic outcomes in both reconstructive and cosmetic breast surgery. The aim of this study was to determine the aesthetically preferred position of the nipple–areola complex on the breast.

Original Submission


