The End of Bricklink: Why Lego's Acquisition Spells Doom for the Aftermarket

posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 23, @06:58AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.matthewdean.com/bricklink-acquisition

On November 26th 2019, BrickLink announced that it had been acquired by the Lego group. BrickLink is the most popular online aftermarket for the popular kids building toy Lego, where adult fans buy and sell everything ranging from whole sets to individual parts.

I have been a longtime admirer of both companies, yet when I heard about the acquisition I was horrified. Why did the news unsettle me?

