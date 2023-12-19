from the your-windshield-will-thank-you dept.
If you live in a place that sees freezing temperatures, you likely have had problems with wipers that freeze and windshields that ice up. It's a pain, and even on cars with heated washer systems, it can take ages for them to warm up and start working. Nobody has time for that at 6 a.m. in Detroit in the middle of December, so Ford came up with a better idea.
The VisioWiper system takes the idea of heated washer jets and builds on them, and it's getting its debut in the Lincoln Aviator. See, the main thing that sets the VisioWiper apart from other systems is the fact that the wiper blade itself has a heating element in it, and that it also dispenses heated fluid through nozzles integrated into the blade.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 23, @08:38AM (1 child)
which bit is new [speich.com]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 23, @08:57AM
Nothing here. The real problem is people get that cheap wiperfluid from the gas station. A lot of that stuff just has a 30 degree rating before it freezes. If you are lucky, it might have something like a positive 20 degree rating. Of course that stuff is going to freeze in freezing weather. Get the good stuff rated at lower temperatures and you are golden. Mine is 25 below zero, which I got from $1 per gallon from Walmart, and between it and my defrost I have clear windows in under 10 minutes. And remember to lift your wipers off the car if you are going to get ice and snow on the car while parked. They won't stick to the windshield on first use so they don't rip and you'll know they are good and melted when they lay flat again.