This week, I talked with Dan Russell, a search anthropologist at Google, about the time he spends with random people studying how they search for stuff. One statistic blew my mind. 90 percent of people in their studies don't know how to use CTRL/Command + F to find a word in a document or web page! I probably use that trick 20 times per day and yet the vast majority of people don't use it at all.
"90 percent of the US Internet population does not know that. This is on a sample size of thousands," Russell said. "I do these field studies and I can't tell you how many hours I've sat in somebody's house as they've read through a long document trying to find the result they're looking for. At the end I'll say to them, 'Let me show one little trick here,' and very often people will say, 'I can't believe I've been wasting my life!'"
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday December 23, @04:31PM (5 children)
I'd like to see the actual study data. I cannot imagine he really means 90%. Maybe "a large amount that surprises me" is what he was trying to express.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 23, @04:37PM
I happened to witness a guy using a mouse to switch fields on a long form he was filling out on his POS terminal, all the while cussing that it takes too long. I told him he only needs to click on the first box and then press tab to switch to the next input box. "Oh!"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 23, @04:46PM (1 child)
I haven't found a recent study, but he, Russell, was responsible for a study that found that 90% stat back in 2010 with a sample size of 2,512.
http://searchresearch1.blogspot.com/2010/02/why-control-f-is-single-most-important.html [blogspot.com]
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday December 23, @04:53PM
Thank you for the link. For a moment I thought it was just reframeing the same expression, but then I saw this:
So, apparently he really does mean it what he says.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 23, @04:48PM
I also wonder about selection bias in these sort of surveys in general.
Who voluntarily submits to surveys? I suspect those who don't know how to ctrl+f would be rather overrepresented, to put it one way.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 23, @04:50PM
I use '/'. It works in everything that matters to me. Crap where ctrl-f is needed is targeting windows.
I recently had to use the chromium browser for a broken ie6^H^H^H chrome only airline website. I was surprised that it had no support for native shortcut keys-- only windows shortcut keys worked in it. It was the first time I needed to use ctrl-f that I can remember, and it took me a while to work out that ctrl-f was what was needed.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday December 23, @04:37PM
Or forward slash - unless github hijacks it to do something non-standard (grr).