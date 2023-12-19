Stories
Apple Is Reportedly Looking Into Launching Satellites That Send Data To Devices

posted by janrinok on Monday December 23, @05:50PM
Apple could be exploring the idea of launching satellites. 

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says that Apple has "a secret team working on satellites and related wireless technology, striving to find new ways to beam data such as internet connectivity directly to its devices." The team currently consists of roughly a dozen people, the outlet adds, with the company hoping to deploy "their results within five years." 

Bloomberg cautions that while CEO Tim Cook is interested in the project, it's still early days and could be scrapped as "a clear direction and use for satellites hasn't been finalized."

While the satellites could potentially provide internet, which could then allow Apple to have less reliance on traditional wireless carriers, the report says they could also be used for other purposes such as "more precise location tracking for its devices."

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 23, @05:56PM

    by looorg (578) on Monday December 23, @05:56PM (#935562)

    Sweet. The Apple satellites. They will be more expansive then all other satellites. Being more shiny and in a custom designed shell that will put all the other satellites to shame. But only delivering way way less performance then the cheaper satellites. I see a great future there for their product.

