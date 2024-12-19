19/12/24/0215240 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 24, @02:01AM
from the boeing-boeing-gone dept.
CBC is reporting that Boeing's CEO is gone. While offially he resigned, there's little doubt he had much say in the matter.
Boeing's chief executive officer has been forced out by the board of directors amid continuing problems with the company's troubled Max 737 aircraft.
The Chicago manufacturer said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. Board chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO on Jan. 13.
There's the usual platitudes about believing in the MAX8 and the company's future under "great new leadership ", but what else could they say?
See also: Boeing fires CEO after disastrous year with 737 MAX
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 24, @02:18AM (3 children)
How about " sorry for killing all those Ethiopians"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 24, @02:22AM
RIP in peace
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 24, @02:44AM (1 child)
How about "RTFM you 2nd rate sand jockey pilots!"
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 24, @03:07AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 24, @02:28AM (2 children)
Earlier generation 737s are found to have structural deficiency, at the wing joints of all places.
Boeing went to gutter during this clown's reign. You would think Boeing is a Chinese outfit.
Firing this guy is not enough. Good chunk of the board went along with him, and the guy replacing him is one of them.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 24, @03:20AM
The real question is, can they recover? The rest of the world isn't standing still waiting for them to catch up. We saw this with Chrysler and multiple mergers, it's going to be ugly for the next decade no matter how you slice it.
In the end they may just break up into their component industries - defence, space, civil aviation. And let the vulture capitalists do their thing on the parts that can't stand on their own.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 24, @03:23AM
This kind of thing will happen when one overlooks details.
Getting a quick signoff followed by rounds of executive bonuses amidst layoffs of the workforce often end this way.
It is almost impossible to recover the lost skills the Craftsmen and engineers acquired constructing the company's earlier products.
It takes at least twenty years to season an engineer or skilled Craftsman, only a few minutes to lay one off.