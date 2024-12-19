CBC is reporting that Boeing's CEO is gone. While offially he resigned, there's little doubt he had much say in the matter.

Boeing's chief executive officer has been forced out by the board of directors amid continuing problems with the company's troubled Max 737 aircraft. The Chicago manufacturer said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. Board chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO on Jan. 13.

There's the usual platitudes about believing in the MAX8 and the company's future under "great new leadership ", but what else could they say?

