After appearing unexpectedly at SpaceX's Port Canaveral docks last month, several large pieces of Starship flight and manufacturing hardware were successfully shipped from Florida to Texas, arriving at the company's Boca Chica build and launch site two weeks ago.

Previously discussed on Teslarati, the hardware transfer signals a significant shift in the development strategy for SpaceX's next-generation Starship-Super Heavy launch vehicle. Most notably, SpaceX has chosen to prioritize Texas in the near term while the company's Florida facilities instead aim for longer-tail milestones like the first Super Heavy-capable launch site and a new production facility located much closer to that launch site.

While the hardware SpaceX has sent over is relatively minor in the scope of producing a brand new Starship prototype, it will at least somewhat expedite the process thanks to the inclusion of what appears to be a completed propellant tank dome. Additionally, it's possible that this December 8th hardware delivery will not be the last – a large amount of hardware remains at SpaceX's Cocoa, Florida Starship production facility, including several ring sections and a nearly finished nose section, among a number of other parts.

As discussed last month, SpaceX has reportedly decided to more or less shutter its [Cocoa, FL] facilities, transferring all permanent employees who wished to stay to Boca Chica, TX, Cape Canaveral, FL, or Hawthorne, CA facilities. SpaceX's Starship presence in Florida is in no way done but it does sound like it's in for at least several months of downtime.