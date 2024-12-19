from the necessary-evil dept.
Why I dislike what "quantum supremacy" is doing to computing research:
The big quantum buzzword these days is "quantum supremacy." (It's a term I despise, even as I acknowledge that the concept has some utility. I will explain in a moment). Unfortunately, this means that some researchers have focused on quantum supremacy as an end in itself, building useless devices to get there.
Now, optical quantum computers have joined the club with a painstakingly configured device that doesn't quite manage to demonstrate quantum supremacy. But before we get to the news, let's delve into the world of quantum supremacy.
"Quantum supremacy" boils down to a failure of mathematics, combined with a fear that the well will run dry before we've drunk our fill.
In a perfect world, a quantum computer operates perfectly. In this perfect world, you can generate a mathematical proof that shows a quantum computer will always outperform a classical computer on certain tasks, no matter how fast the classical computer is. Our world, however, is slightly less than perfect, and our quantum computers are not ideal, so these mathematical proofs might not apply.
As a result, to show performance advantages for quantum computers, we have to build an actual quantum computer that does something a classical computer can't. Unfortunately, reliable quantum computers were, until recently, limited to just a few quantum bits (qubits). Because of this bit scarcity, any problem solvable on a quantum computer could be solved much faster on a classical computer, simply because the problems were so small.
One solution, of course, is to make quantum computers with a larger number of qubits so that they can handle larger problems. Once that is achieved, quantum computers should be faster than classical computers—provided those tricky mathematical proofs hold for non-ideal quantum computers.
Putting together a general-purpose quantum computer with lots of qubits is easier said than done. Putting together a computer that can solve a single problem, however, is easier than building a general-purpose computer. Such a particular quantum computer allows engineers to show that a quantum computer is faster than a classical computer on this single problem, while allowing them to avoid the task of producing a generally useful computer. The ray of hope this success would provide might reassure people who control budgets, providing researchers with the funding necessary to turn a special-purpose (that is, not very useful) quantum computer into a general-purpose (that is, very useful!) quantum computer.
So, I accept the necessity of quantum supremacy—no one wants to pursue a dead end—but I still dislike what it's doing to current research. [...]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday December 25, @01:49AM
And just about every inventor in history who delivered something revolutionary has worked on that invention a lot, at the expense of himself or herself advancing [whatever you want instead]. Civilization nonetheless gained useful inventions. More research in one area necessarily means less research in others given a fixed pool of researchers and research hours.
And it's okay to dislike pursuit of advancing quantum technology, but saying that in your opinion the math "might not work" probably isn't going to garner you any followers.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Wednesday December 25, @01:53AM (1 child)
Is this author writing about himself or quantum supremacy? It's hard to tell, because he mentions both "I" and "quantum supremacy" ten times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @01:58AM
It's an arse technica whine.
It doesn't matter if Google or somebody hypes up a narrow quantum computing achievement. If it's not useful, no companies or consumers will care. If it is useful, orders of magnitude more money will flood in.