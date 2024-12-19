from the infinity-and-beyond! dept.
Trump signs defense bill establishing U.S. Space Force: What comes next
President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. The bill creates the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces.
Trump signed the NDAA flanked by top defense and military officials at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
"Today marks a landmark achievement as we officially inaugurate the newest branch or our military, the U.S. Space Force," Trump said. "This is very big and important moment."
The NDAA authorizes the establishment of the U.S. Space Force as a separate military branch to reside within the Department of the Air Force, the same way the Marine Corps is organized as an independent service in the Department of the Navy.
The USSF has launched a website.
