Universal Notifies Theaters 'Cats' Is Being Updated With "Improved Visual Effects"
How many lives does Cats have?
On Friday — the movie's opening day — Universal notified thousands of theaters they will be receiving an updated version of Tom Hooper's troubled film with "some improved visual effects," according to a copy of the memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
The move is unheard of for a finished title already in release, according to cinema operators and Hollywood studio executives. Insiders say it is being done at Hooper's request.
Cats — which has been savaged by critics — is in need of any help it can get at the box office after opening to $2.6 million on Friday and receiving a C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers.
Also at Time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @01:28PM (1 child)
This cat doesn’t have nine lives, and it won’t bounce either.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday December 25, @01:35PM
...Definitely did not land on its feet.
Don't get me wrong, I love the music and I've seen the play in person. However, I just cannot recommend it unless you already know what you're getting into.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @01:38PM
Dear Disney, Can you retroactively patch the ruse of soywanker and your previous soy wars movies out of existence?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 25, @02:22PM
Great, they are finally getting on board with how software is produced these days. Ship an unfinished, buggy, beta-level product, and hope their users are suckers enough to buy it before an update patch is available.
In the future you (the sucker) will be sitting in a theater watching a movie when suddenly the movie stops and a big message appears: "Your movie is being updated, please wait". Then when it continues it is an almost completely different movie.