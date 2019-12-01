Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

My Business Card Runs Linux

posted by chromas on Wednesday December 25, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the not-malware,-I-promise dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

It has a USB port in the corner. If you plug it into a computer, it boots in about 6 seconds and shows up over USB as a flash drive and a virtual serial port that you can use to log into the card's shell. The flash drive has a README file, a copy of my résumé, and some of my photography. The shell has several games and Unix classics such as fortune and rogue, a small 2048, and a small MicroPython interpreter.

All this is accomplished on a very small 8MB flash chip. The bootloader fits in 256KB, the kernel is 1.6MB, and the whole root filesystem is 2.4MB.

[...] The whole thing costs under $3.

https://www.thirtythreeforty.net/posts/2019/12/my-business-card-runs-linux/

Original Submission


«  Amazon's Choice Products Aren't Always What They Claim to Be
My Business Card Runs Linux | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday December 25, @11:07PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Wednesday December 25, @11:07PM (#936138) Journal
    A small USB drive can contain a bootable distribution, every application available for it, and tons of extra space. 128 gig flash USB sticks are dirt cheap. Just get a plasticized business card and glue the stick to it. Heck, the new USB sticks are so small you can glue 4 to a single business card. 4 district.
(1)