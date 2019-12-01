from the lawyers-lawyers-everywhere-let-the-show-begin dept.
I know, yet another Boeing story. But it's like herpes — the gift that keeps on giving.
The same day that Boeing CEO Mullenberg crashed and burned as Boeing CEO, the criminal investigation into Boeing heated up, with Boeing's test pilot hiring criminal lawyers and refusing to turn over documents to the Department of Justice under the 5th amendment, saying in effect that turning them over "may tend to incriminate him."
The embattled US aircraft maker Boeing has reportedly sent US regulators "troubling communications" related to the development of the 737 MAX – on the same day that the CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, was forced to step aside.
According to a senior Boeing executive, the documents include new messages from Mark Forkner, a senior company test pilot who complained of "egregious" erratic behavior in flight simulator tests of Boeing's MCAS anti-stall system, and referred to "Jedi mind tricks" to persuade regulators to approve the plane.
The executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Seattle Times that the Forkner communications contain the same kind of "trash talking" about Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) regulators as the earlier messages released in October.
So what would make Forkner, the test pilot, lawyer up?
Forkner, meanwhile, has reportedly hired his own criminal defense lawyers and invoked his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid turning over records to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal inquiry into the company's handling of the 737 Max's development.
It was Forkner who requested that information about MCAS be omitted from flight manuals and pilot training, rendering the pilots of both the doomed Lion Air and Ethiopian flights helpless when the system kicked in, pushing the plane's nose down repeatedly until they ultimately lost control.
But the timing of the latest information release is likely to increase anger surrounding Boeing's handling of the crisis, even as a new CEO, David Calhoun, takes the reins early next year.
[Ed Note - Emphasis added by submitter]
This is going to get ugly. We have the DoJ finding smoking guns in the lead-up to two fatal air crashes of 737MAX jets.
So we can expect the DoJ investigation to be followed by an investigation by the SEC for wilfully holding information that could materially affect their share price.
Then there's the now-inevitable class action share holder lawsuits. Boeing has lost 20% of it's share price, so it would be hard to argue that their failure to disclose MCAS problems, especially after the first crash, wasn't aimed in part to protect their share price.
Next, Boeing's customers. It would be hard to argue that the 737MAX jets sitting in the employee parking lot have retained their full value, or that their long-term resale value hasn't been affected. Leasing companies in particular are affected by resale / residual value of aircraft.
So what are we looking at in 2020?
- DoJ criminal investigation continues;
- SEC stock price manipulation investigation;
- Shareholder class action lawsuits;
- Airline demands for more compensation for damages;
- Increased monetary damages for crash victims (let's not forget them, though I'm sure Boeing would like to).
- An increasingly aggressive and oppositional FAA.
- Other countries regulators doing their own due diligence;
- More anonymous leaks by "senior executives" and others.
Given all this, Boeing is in for some rough skies in the years ahead. Even if the MAX returns to flight in time for the 2020 summer holidays, which looks increasingly unlikely, these problems are not going to go away.
The probability of Boeing reorganizing as separate businesses for space, military, and civilian aviation just increased.
As an aside, refusing to turn over documents is an odd use of the 5th. It's one thing to argue that you shouldn't be forced to unlock your electronics before turning them over, but to argue that you can refuse to turn over evidence that isn't password-protected or encrypted based on the 5th seems like quite a stretch. I can't see someone successfully arguing against a search warrant because it might turn up incriminating evidence.
Related Stories
CBC is reporting that Boeing's CEO is gone. While offially he resigned, there's little doubt he had much say in the matter.
Boeing's chief executive officer has been forced out by the board of directors amid continuing problems with the company's troubled Max 737 aircraft.
The Chicago manufacturer said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. Board chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO on Jan. 13.
There's the usual platitudes about believing in the MAX8 and the company's future under "great new leadership ", but what else could they say?
See also: Boeing fires CEO after disastrous year with 737 MAX
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday December 26, @03:43AM
Sounds like the guy was only doing what he was paid to do. I've been in those situations, except that my ethical dilemmas didn't involve the loss of lives and I made the wise decision to step down when I realized I was in the right position and under ethical pressure to be a perfect "fall guy."
There's a lot of "nudge nudge, wink wink" when you're in a fall guy position. The best fall-guys are the ones who know they're fall-guys, and they're paid well for what they do as long as they're willing to stick it out. But anybody with half a brain knows that there's a large chain of people including executives who are in on it, and there's a point when the decisions they make become increasingly reckless, and you have to become the liability in being compelled to follow their orders, or bail when you anticipate being put in such a shit situation.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 26, @03:55AM
when you let competitors merge until there are only 1-2 companies that can meet your needs. Boeing/Airbus for the passenger market, Boeing/??? for defense.
Don't like the doohicky Boeing made for you last time? Tough shit, Boeing is the only one remotely capable of building the doohicky you want now. Why? Because Boeing bought out all of their competitors, and now it's Boeing or nothing. Except here comes SpaceX, and Blue Origin. Ooops, those two don't design their stuff to kill people, so... Boeing.
Eisenhower was 100% correct, do not let the military-industrial complex take hold. Yet not only did it take hold, it made a stranglehold on modern weapon procurement.
On a smaller scale (from our viewpoint) look at gas prices. There was a huge merger (Exxon) during the Clinton years that everyone I knew and read said "Hell NO! Bad Fucking Idea!". He was too busy getting a beej from an intern to pay attention, now we have 2-3 big oil companies selling us gas at much more than it should cost. And you can stick your carbon credits straight up your ass, when I buy gas I look for the cheapest option that won't fuck up my engine (looking at you Ethanol, which is a whole nother rant)
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.