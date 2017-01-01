from the dna-laid-bare dept.
Voluntary DNA tests fall somewhere between "bad idea" and "danger, stay away" as documented pretty well here previously. It's not surprising that tech- and privacy- minded people might hold this position, but now that position is being echoed by the U.S. Pentagon.
Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan and James Stewart, acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, said [in a Dec. 20th memo] that DNA testing companies were targeting military members with discounts and other undisclosed incentives. "Tests that provide health information have varying levels of validity, and many are not reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration before they are offered," the memo said.
The tests might [pose] more risk to military members than regular consumers. Inaccuracies could negatively affect the required disclosure of those members' medical information, the memo said. "Moreover, there is increased concern in the scientific community that outside parties are exploiting the use of genetic materials for questionable purposes, including mass surveillance and the ability to track individuals without their authorization or awareness," the memo said. The officials told military personnel to refrain from using the kits until otherwise notified.
[C]onsumer advocates have cautioned the tens of millions of people who have used at-home DNA kits... "at the end of the day you may have a good time but the company now can sell that information 100 different ways," Peter Pitts, of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, told NBC News in 2017. "You don't want that information displayed to other people," he added. "Ultimately you don't want an employer to have access to your information."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday December 26, @05:09AM (2 children)
You're telling me ISIS can now analyze a bloodstain (the body, alive or dead, is long gone), figure out the family members, and send a team off to the middle of the USA to kill the family?
I can think of dozens of reasons why these home DNA kits are A Bad Idea (tm), but not seeing how being in the military makes it worse.
Fact is, these home DNA kits are privacy nightmares. Not seeing how it's worse for the military (or cops, or city council members) than for the average Joe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @05:29AM
Because DNA evidence could be used to successfully prosecute US war criminals when travelling internationally?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday December 26, @05:31AM
How can it be worse? Ok, here's what I could think of in 30 seconds. They can analyse your cigarette butt or water bottle that you dropped, then have someone find where your daughter goes to school. Now you're compromised.