from the follow-the-money dept.
Huawei says its replacement for Google services will soon launch in India:
China's top smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is hoping to throw off the shackles of the Android operating system with the launch of its own version of Google Mobile Services.
The replacement set of services, called Huawei Mobile Services, would allow the company's smartphones to run their own versions of Google's suite of services, which includes applications such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, Maps and the Google Play Store.
In addition, Huawei has also started engaging with Indian developers, offering them lucrative incentives to build localized mobile services for its smartphones in the country.
In an interview with The Economic Times, Charles Peng, chief executive officer of Huawei and Honor India, said the company was in talks with the developers of the top 150 applications in India and was confident of ensuring their availability in its own app store by next year.
"We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem," Peng told the Times. "Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December end."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 26, @08:31AM
The US government has been giving Huawei hell in western markets. If we don't want them, they're going to do everything they can to develop eastern markets.
I predict that Google will fight this tooth and nail, with MS, Facebook, and others beside them. There will be lots of lawsuits over intellectual property, patent law, copyright, trade secrets, etc ad nauseum. And, it won't all blow over in a year or ten, this will drag out for a long, long time.
Google will probably end up looking like SCO before it's all done.
