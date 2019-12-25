China's top smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is hoping to throw off the shackles of the Android operating system with the launch of its own version of Google Mobile Services.

The replacement set of services, called Huawei Mobile Services, would allow the company's smartphones to run their own versions of Google's suite of services, which includes applications such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, Maps and the Google Play Store.

In addition, Huawei has also started engaging with Indian developers, offering them lucrative incentives to build localized mobile services for its smartphones in the country.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Charles Peng, chief executive officer of Huawei and Honor India, said the company was in talks with the developers of the top 150 applications in India and was confident of ensuring their availability in its own app store by next year.

"We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem," Peng told the Times. "Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by December end."