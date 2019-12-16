KEY FINDINGS

Google's largest content moderation facility in the US is in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of moderators who work there serve as YouTube's police force.

Google created a dedicated queue for videos believed to contain violent extremism and staffed it with dozens of low-paid immigrants from the Middle East. Moderators make $18.50 an hour — about $37,000 a year — and have not received a raise in two years.

Austin moderators are required to view five hours of gruesome video per day. This comes despite the fact that YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki promised to reduce their burden to four hours per day last year.

Workers on the site describe feeling anxiety, depression, night terrors, and other severe mental health consequences after doing the job for as little as six months.

Managers for Accenture routinely force employees to work into their break time and deny them vacation time to accommodate overflowing queues.

Google offers one standard of medical care to full-time content moderators and another for contractors. Full-time employees can take months of paid medical leave to address post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues. Contractors get almost no paid medical leave.

Workers at Google are often not informed about the potential mental health consequences of content moderation when they apply for jobs. Listings and interviews tend to downplay the amount of disturbing content that moderators will actually have to view.

Google is conducting experiments on some moderators to see whether technological interventions, such as allowing workers to watch videos in grayscale, reduce emotional harms.

Even with top-notch medical care and excellent benefits, content moderation can still lead Googlers to be diagnosed with PTSD, chronic anxiety, and other long-term mental health issues.

Peter works what is known internally as the "VE queue," which stands for violent extremism. It is some of the grimmest work to be done at Alphabet. And like all content moderation jobs that involve daily exposure to violence and abuse, it has had serious and long-lasting consequences for the people doing the work.

In the past year, Peter has seen one of his co-workers collapse at work in distress, so burdened by the videos he had seen that he took two months of unpaid leave from work. Another co-worker, wracked with anxiety and depression caused by the job, neglected his diet so badly that he had to be hospitalized for an acute vitamin deficiency.

Peter, who has done this job for nearly two years, worries about the toll that the job is taking on his mental health. His family has repeatedly urged him to quit. But he worries that he will not be able to find another job that pays as well as this one does: $18.50 an hour, or about $37,000 a year.

Since he began working in the violent extremism queue, Peter noted, he has lost hair and gained weight. His temper is shorter. When he drives by the building where he works, even on his off days, a vein begins to throb in his chest.

"Every day you watch someone beheading someone, or someone shooting his girlfriend," Peter tells me. "After that, you feel like wow, this world is really crazy. This makes you feel ill. You're feeling there is nothing worth living for. Why are we doing this to each other?"