Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Twitter Stops Some Images Animating to Protect Those With Epilepsy

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 26, @11:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the some-people dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1337

Twitter has announced that it will stop animating APNG files posted by users so that people with sensitivity to motion and flashing imagery can feel more confident when using the service.

The decision comes just days after the Epilepsy Foundation revealed that its Twitter account had been the target of an attack that used flashing images in a bid to trigger seizures.

Exposure to flashing lights and particular visual patterns can cause seizures in about 3% of those with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. "Photosensitive epilepsy," as it's known, is more common among children and adolescents.

The ability to configure Twitter to prevent videos and GIFs from autoplaying allows those with photosensitive epilepsy to protect themselves from flashing media, whether it's been tweeted innocently or as part of a malicious act. But Twitter Support said this week that Animated PNG files are able to bypass Twitter's autoplay settings, so it's now preventing them from animating when posted.

Twitter said it had made the decision "for the safety of people with sensitivity to motion and flashing imagery, including those with epilepsy."

Source: https://www.digitaltrends.com/social-media/twitter-stops-some-images-animating-to-protect-those-with-epilepsy/

Original Submission


«  Google and YouTube Moderators Speak Out on the Work That Gave Them PTSD
Twitter Stops Some Images Animating to Protect Those With Epilepsy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.